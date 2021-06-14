Napa Farmers Market: Covid-19 changes coming this week

• We have stopped limiting the number of customers inside the market on both Tuesdays and Saturdays.

• Starting Tuesday, June 15, and Saturday, June 19, customers can eat and drink inside the market

• Samples are still not allowed at this time. (Don’t worry, we are working on it.) We estimate samples can return sometime in July, TBD.

• We plan to provide some customer seating starting in July, TBD.

Cara Mae, market manager speaks for the entire Napa Farmers Market board and staff when she says, “Thanks to everyone for hanging in there with us during this difficult year!”

Now, let’s talk about my favorite subject, food.

Raise your hand if you love artichokes. They are one of my favorite things. To look at (I love how prehistoric they look!), to grow (talk about easy, with caveats), and mostly, to eat. We grow two artichoke plants at home, and when I say easy, I’m not kidding. We barely remember they are there until they start flowering. However, they could never keep up with my artichoke habit, let alone mine and my husband’s. We eat about four a week in season. So, thank goodness for the Napa Farmers Market. I get to have beautiful artichoke flowers and eat them too!