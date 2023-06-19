As the vibrant community of Napa Valley eagerly awaits the bountiful summer harvest, Mother Nature switched it up on us yet again.

Local farmers found themselves faced with a significant challenge – a delayed onset of harvest. The culprits behind this setback are the many atmospheric rivers that brought heavy rain and cooler temperatures to the California. This unexpected weather pattern created a ripple effect throughout the agricultural sector.

However rather than succumbing to disappointment, our local farmers rose to the occasion, displaying unwavering commitment to their craft and our community.

The impact of this cooler weather was most keenly felt in the timing of our summer harvest, as crops require a longer growing period to reach their full potential.

Over the past few months, Napa Valley and all California experienced in a deluge of rain. While rain is vital for healthy crops, excessive precipitation causes substantial difficulties for farmers.

The heavy downpours saturate the soil, making it difficult for farmers to prepare their fields for planting, hampering the growth and development of crops, leading to a delayed maturation process.

Farmers had to adapt their practices and exercise patience with this atypical start to the growing season.

Comparing this year's harvest to those of the past decade, it becomes clear that our farming community encountered unprecedented challenges, including financial strain and labor management. The loss of income due to a shortened harvest season and reduced crop yields can have a significant impact on their livelihoods.

Additionally, farmers must navigate the logistical hurdles of managing a compressed harvest period and adjusting their workforce accordingly. These challenges require resilience, adaptability, and community support to help overcome the obstacles presented by the adverse weather conditions.

As farmers adjust their crop schedules, we, as consumers, are exposed to an array of exciting produce options that would typically be unavailable during this time.

While the recent cooler temperatures could be met with frustration, it presented unexpected opportunities for exploration and growth. The resilience of our farmers and farm workers shines through, as they remain the bedrock of our local, living economy providing us with nourishment and sustaining the California's vibrant agricultural heritage.

As we recognize the vital role farmers play in the local economy, it is crucial for the community to rally behind them, providing support and understanding during these challenging times.

This harvest also fostered gratifying creativity in local households. As we patiently wait for the peak of the season, Napa Valley residents embraced the challenge by experimenting with ingredients we get to enjoy for a bit longer.

One such example is the versatile cauliflower, which became a canvas for culinary exploration. From buffalo-style cauliflower to Moroccan-inspired dishes, we embraced the bounty of this humble vegetable, elevating it to new culinary heights in my very own household.

To further celebrate this spirit of culinary innovation, my wonderful friend and housemate, Shawndra McCrorey, graciously provided her favorite cauliflower recipe:

Ginger Miso Glazed Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

Ingredients:

- 1 large head of cauliflower, sliced lengthwise through the core into 4 steaks, about 3/4 to 1 inch thick (Note: large florets that break off add texture to the finished dish)

- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

- 2 tablespoons white miso

- 1 tablespoon peeled, finely chopped fresh ginger

- 2 cloves finely chopped garlic

- 1 teaspoon lemon zest

- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

- 2 tablespoons water

- 1/4 cup hazelnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

- 1 tablespoon parsley, roughly chopped

- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

- Salt, to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F.

2. Place the cauliflower steaks on a baking pan. Score them with a sharp knife. Lightly drizzle olive oil and sprinkle with salt.

3. Roast cauliflower for 25 minutes.

4. Using a food processor, combine extra virgin olive oil, white miso, fresh ginger, garlic, lemon zest, black pepper, and water and purée into a silky paste.

5. Remove pan from oven and raise oven temperature to 400°F.

6. Carefully flip the cauliflower steaks over and generously brush the top of each cauliflower steak with the ginger miso glaze.

7. Place the pan back in the oven and continue baking until the cauliflower reaches a golden brown and your desired tenderness (approximately 5-10 minutes).

8. While the cauliflower is roasting, prepare garnish. Lightly toast hazelnuts and chop roughly.

9. Once the cauliflower steaks are cooked to a golden brown, remove them from the oven, squeeze reserved lemon juice and transfer to a serving platter.

10. Sprinkle the hazelnut and parsley garnish over the cauliflower steaks, ensuring an even distribution.

11. Serve immediately. They can be enjoyed as a main course or as a flavorful side dish.

This recipe serves 2-4 people, depending on the portion size.

As we savor the harvest and the even more incredible flavors they bring, let us take a moment to appreciate the perseverance and dedication of our local farmers. They demonstrated their unwavering commitment to our community, ensuring that despite the challenges, the quality of produce and vibrancy of our local, living economy remain strong.