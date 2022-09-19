Napa Farmers Market: Everything in good time

I often hear from folks that while they love going to the farmers market, it’s just not convenient to shop there on a regular basis. It seems that there is a trade-off between convenience — getting what you want when you want it — versus shopping for fresh, just-picked seasonal produce. When shopping in season, it may seem that there is less selection available.

The modern supermarket appears to be a miracle of bounteous supply. Every product that you want or need is available on demand, any day of the year. Scratch a little deeper, however, and a couple of fissures appear in this façade.

First, it is the simple truth that products grown in the soil, on plants, bushes and trees, are not really produced and harvested every day of the year. This supply relies on a complex and expensive supply chain that moves produce over great distances and/or stores it over long periods of time to keep the shelves stocked.

In addition, this complicated supply, storage and stocking arrangement is only profitable when scaled up, and this actually leads to a more limited product selection. Going back to the original assertion that every product you may want is available, I start to realize that is not true. I actually want more and different products than a supermarket can afford to carry.

If you are like me and value choice, difference, and a wide array and selection of products, then try a farmers' market instead of a supermarket. If you shop at a farmers market throughout the year and throughout the various growing seasons, you will find that there are many more products, and subtle but delicious variations among basic products. The trade-off is timing. It is true that a farmers market probably will not offer a certain ingredient throughout the year, but rather only when it is in season. However, you may be surprised by how long a season may stretch when you line up the different varietals and cultivars of a certain product as well as the different microclimates represented by various growers within the same market.

For me, the surprise and delight associated with finding what is in season, and then developing my menu to match, far outweighs any perceived loss of convenience that a desired ingredient may not be currently in season. In addition, shopping by the season has afforded me the opportunity to learn how to cook new ingredients in new ways and has greatly expanded my culinary repertoire.

Shopping in season requires you to open your mind up to new and fresh possibilities and rewards you with an exploration of new flavors that you may have missed if you purchased off of your same old supermarket list. If you are still unsure if you can make it without buying “fresh” tomatoes in the middle of January or “fresh” oranges in the middle of September, then maybe try out one of these market “games.”

New Discoveries: This activity is simple — walk the market stalls until you find an ingredient you have never seen before. Ask the vendor for advice on how to prepare it and take it home to try. In the past year, here is a sample of the new ingredients that I tried — and loved! A “secreto” pork cut; Romanesco broccoli; “Jimmy Nardello” peppers; and lion’s mane and wooden ear mushrooms.

Taste Test: This one is simple. Pick a single, familiar ingredient and buy some from multiple vendors. Strawberries, nectarines, carrots, kale, whatever ... and then try them side by side. Notice the differences in flavors, textures and aromas. Pick a favorite or just enjoy their differences. It can also be just as exciting to check out new varieties of a familiar ingredient. Try two or three different pears, apples or dates, and see just how many flavors you can pick up from the same fruit or vegetable.

The Napa Farmers Market is open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. It features dozens of vendors featuring a wide and varied array of fresh produce. In addition, you will find eggs, dairy, meat and seafood, not to mention other delicious ingredients prepared locally, like clam chowder, squid ink pasta, yogurt, jams, sausage, granola, desserts, bread — The more I think about this, I am not so sure that there is any trade-off between great, seasonal ingredients and convenience. It’s all found at the Napa Farmers Market.