I started working for the Napa Farmers Market in 2018 because I believe deeply in our mission of supporting the livelihood of small, local farmers by connecting them directly to our community to grow connections, relationships, and, of course, sales. I never dreamed that five years later I would be invited, along with people from every continent, to participate in the inaugural General Assembly of the World Farmers Market Coalition in Rome, Italy.

In March 2022, I met Richard McCarthy, president of the newly formed World Farmers Market Coalition, while in San Diego for the national Farmers Market Pros conference. Richard was the opening speaker, and I followed him with a presentation on disaster preparedness and response for farmers markets, applying my decade of experience working in emergency preparedness for Napa County Public Health into tools and tips for farmers market operators.

Richard and I connected on our shared love of public health and personal experience living through disasters, and he encouraged me to have the Napa Farmers Market join the international coalition, which is open to all levels of organizations from all over the world. Without hesitation, I sent in our letter of support.

Fast forward to this winter, I received the astonishing news that an anonymous donor provided funding for over 100 members to travel to and stay in Rome from May 20-23 for the General Assembly.

Words cannot begin to describe how moving it was to connect with my worldwide farmers market fellowship. This is the start of something magical. Our collective power is impressive: The World Farmers Market Coalition represents more than 20,000 markets in 40 countries serving 200,000 farming families and 300 million consumers. We share more similarities than differences, and we will grow together as we create a global community of practice to strengthen local, fresh food markets for resilient food systems.

As farmers markets aficionados, if you take a trip to Rome, I recommend visiting the Campagna Amica Market at Circo Massimo, as you will not be disappointed. Think the Oxbow Public Market, but in true farmers market fashion.

When I travelled to Spain in 2019, I learned that many of the fruit and vegetable the indoor-marketplaces are actually resellers who source their produce from wholesale markets. This is not the case at the Campagna Amica Market, as all the stalls are occupied by local growers and food producers from the Lazio Region.

The sense of community and camaraderie was palpable. Seeing this vibrant space in full living color inspired me to think, how might we create something similar in Napa? I look forward to developing the possibility of this vision with you right here in our beautiful, bountiful valley.

Shaved Artichokes and Speck with Parmigiano Reggiano

Adapted from www.foodwise.org seasonal recipes featuring farmers market ingredients.

INGREDIENTS

3 lemons

12 small or 4 medium artichokes

Kosher salt

Black pepper

2 to 3 ounces extra-virgin olive oil

2 ounces Speck, sliced

1½ ounces Parmigiano Reggiano

PREPARATION

Fill a container with cold water. Squeeze halved lemons into the water, reserving one half, and then drop in the squeezed halves.

Snap the outer leaves off the artichokes until you reach the paler inner leaves. Rub the exposed base with the face of a halved lemon. Cut off the top of the leaves at the point where they turn from dark green to pale. Using a paring knife, trim away the outer layer of flesh from the stem and base. Drop the artichoke into the lemon water. If using medium artichokes, prepare in the same manner but cut out the choke before placing into the acidulated water.

Pat dry and slice the artichokes lengthwise, using a Japanese mandolin. Slice thinly but thick enough to retain some crunch. Place in a mixing bowl, squeeze a touch of lemon juice over the chokes, and mix well. Season with salt and pepper and then add the olive oil. Mix well and taste.

Adjust seasoning, if necessary. Arrange the speck and artichokes on individual plates or a platter. Use a vegetable peeler to shave Parmigiano over the top.