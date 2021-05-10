Napa Farmers Market: Get growing with Moringsun Herb Farms

As Robin Williams said, “Spring is nature's way of saying, Let's party!” The earth comes alive after winter hibernation. New animals are born, flowers pop up out of the ground, and the sun stays out longer. Ever since I was a young girl, I have looked forward to spring, the sights, the colors, the sounds, and smells. There is nothing better than days filled with fresh rain showers, brilliant sunshine, and laughter.

Spring brings new beginnings and the time we look forward to planting our summer herb and vegetable gardens. The best place to go for your herb and veggie starts is at Morningsun Herb Farm at the Napa Farmers Market.

Rose Loveall operates the farm she grew up on with a staff of very passionate, energetic, and knowledgeable people. They can provide you with the information you need to create and maintain a beautiful garden that combines culture, creativity, and agricultural uniqueness.

I took a drive out to the farm last week. Following the winding roads through the serene orchards of Pleasants Valley, I embarked on an unexpectedly wonderful afternoon.

As I walked into the farm, I was immediately immersed in the splendor of the nursery and garden settings.