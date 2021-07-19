Napa Farmers Market: How to cook for a chef?

For a recent weekend meal, we invited Janet Fletcher and Ken Morris and their spouses. Janet is the author of many cookbooks, including “Fresh from the Farmers' Market”, and the winner of three James Beard Awards. Ken is not a professional chef, but he has taken cooking classes in many countries and writes a weekly column in the Napa Register, Cooking for Comfort.

So how do we cook for these culinary stars when we entertain them in our home? One tip is to stick with dishes you know and feel comfortable executing in front of company. This is not the time to try new techniques or recipes for the first time.

Another tip, buy the best ingredients you can find. For this recent meal, we were able to buy virtually all our ingredients from the Napa Farmers Market.

The appetizers were deviled eggs and veggies with hummus. We love the eggs from Sun Tracker Farms and Long Meadow Ranch.

Our other appetizer was easy, but beautiful. Hummus from the Hummus Guy and raw carrots, celery, snap peas, and radishes. Almost all the farmers at the market offer these beautiful veggies and the bright colors on a white or black plate really pop.