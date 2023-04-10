As a Master Gardener of Napa County, I know there are certain vegetables that are not compatible for planting purposes. I learned the hard way that fennel and dill are the worst plants to grow in a raised bed along with tomatoes. Who knew that dill stunts the growth of tomatoes, and fennel can kill them?

Recently I watched a TV program about the proper storage of fresh fruits and vegetables. With my vegetable planting experience, it should not have come as a surprise to learn that not all fresh fruits and vegetables can be stored together.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

After purchasing produce such as apples, onions and potatoes at the farmers market, I usually put them all in a single wire mesh container on our kitchen countertop. Celery, carrots and leafy greens went into the crisper in the refrigerator. Sometimes they survived until it was time to prepare them, but other times they ended up in the compost container. It was time to learn how to properly store produce.

When storing fresh fruits and vegetables, you must consider “The Big Four”: temperature, ethylene gas, airflow and moisture. Some produce is best stored at room temperature while other produce is best stored in a refrigerator. Ethylene gas, a hormone that plants release to promote ripening, is released in large quantities by some fruits and vegetables while other produce is more sensitive to the gas. Airflow is important if fresh produce is stored without refrigeration. You do not want to wash fresh produce before storing as any moisture that remains will speed up the decaying process and cause premature rotting.

The beginning point is storing what I consider to be our vegetable staples: onions, garlic, potatoes, carrots, celery and mushrooms. Neither onions, garlic or potatoes require refrigeration so they can continue to be stored at room temperature in a wire mesh container where they will receive sufficient air circulation. However, potatoes should be stored in the dark to prevent greening (green potatoes contain low quantities of a toxic compound).

As well, potatoes should not be stored with onions and garlic as they are very sensitive to the ethylene gas emitted by onions and garlic.

Carrots can continue to be stored in the refrigerator in a plastic bag, but only if they will be used within a week. If storing for longer than a week, they should be placed in a container that can be filled with water and sealed.

I now know why my stored celery turned brown and soft. Celery should not be left in a plastic bag as it emits ethylene gas that is trapped within the bag and speeds up the ripening process. Celery stalks should be stored in water the same as carrots or placed on a damp paper towel, wrapped in aluminum foil and placed in the refrigerator.

Storing mushrooms is easy. Barry from Far West Fungi always puts his mushrooms in a brown paper bag that is perfect for placing in the refrigerator. Remember to fold the bag to prevent the mushrooms from releasing water or pulling water from the air.

Spring is here, and asparagus will be added to our list of staples. Previously, I stored asparagus in a plastic bag in the refrigerator and this usually resulted in more asparagus ending up in the compost than was eaten. Storing asparagus properly means cutting off about 1 inch of the bottom, placing the spears in a glass jar with 1 inch of water and then covering with a plastic bag.

If spring is here, then summer cannot be far behind. Soon vine-ripened tomatoes and sweet corn will be added to our list of staples. Both vegetables are easy to store. Tomatoes just need a cool and dry spot on the kitchen counter away from other vegetables and they will last for several days. Sweet corn should remain in the husk, wrapped in a plastic bag, and placed in the refrigerator where it should stay fresh for a few days.

Now that the market is once again open on both Tuesdays and Saturdays storing produce becomes much easier as I only project my needs for 3 days. Shopping for fresh produce twice a week means less time on the counter or in the refrigerator.

Happy shopping and storing!