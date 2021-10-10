Napa Farmers Market: It's the best time of the year for apples

Gravensteins have maintained their popularity through the years because they are crisp and tart with a touch of honey. Commonly found in pies, cobblers, and crisps, they also appear in cider, apple sauce, and jams, and are ideal for drying. Visit the Devoto Gardens & Orchards at the market this season to acquire them, and other apple varieties for your cooking delight.

The Granny Smith apple, available from Arceo Ranch, had its beginning in Australia in 1868 when Maria Ann (Granny) Smith discovered this green apple variety growing on her property.

Today, it is one of the most instantly recognizable and popular of the apple varieties. The Granny Smith is commonly known as an "uncompromising" apple, crisp and hard with a very tart and sharp flavor, balanced with just enough sweetness. That sweet-sour flavor makes this variety a perfect choice for pairing with creamy cheeses or more intensely sweet fruit. Granny Smith apples are also the ideal choice for that iconic Halloween treat, caramel-coated apples.