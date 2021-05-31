Napa Farmers Market: June at the Market

Fingers crossed all goes according to plan and on June 15 we can follow California State and local Napa County Public Health guidance to finally drop the mask requirement for customers at the Napa Farmers Market. After June 15, masks will be optional and highly recommended for folks that are not vaccinated.

We are so grateful to the vast majority of our loyal customers for being so kind and understanding when following the COVID precautions during the pandemic. We will continue to take guidance from our local and state public health departments and make adjustments as needed, however, I feel confident that our outdoor marketplace will continue to be an extremely low-risk environment for everyone.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

No masks mean more big news: you will once again be able to sip coffee and snack while you stroll through our aisles. Until June 15, because of the mask requirement, we can’t allow folks to enjoy food and beverage inside the market.