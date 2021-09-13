Napa Farmers Market: Make your own hot sauce

In 2005, I was in Shackford’s Kitchen Store in Napa perusing the canning supplies and equipment. Another customer was doing the same and we started talking about our canning projects. I was going to can pickles and tomatoes as I had done for years but I had reached the point where I fancied doing something different. My new canning friend said he was going to be making hot sauce. The light bulb went on.

My newfound friend said making hot sauce was easy. This was important, as anything too complicated becomes more of a chore and less of a fun past time. He rattled off the ingredients and directions for his hot sauce so as soon as I could find the ingredients, I could be on my way to making my very own.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Since 2005, I have made hot sauce almost every year. Except for chile peppers, vinegar and kosher salt, the ingredients have varied on occasion. I tried adding garlic, onions and carrots but found they did not improve the taste. I have always used red chile peppers, but green can also be used.

Some people like to make a fermented hot sauce. Fermentation mellows out the heat of the chiles, resulting in a more layered and subtle flavor. Unfermented hot sauce is anything but subtle – more of an in-your-face taste experience, which I personally prefer.