Napa Farmers Market: May at the Market

I just read that after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Gilroy Garlic Festival was permanently put on hold. This reminded me that a few years ago my hometown of Stockton also cancelled the Asparagus Festival. Although the trend seems to be moving away from special events featuring agricultural all-stars, that is not the case for the Napa Farmers Market, where we celebrate local produce every week.

On April 19, Napa City Council unanimously approved our location agreement which gives the market exclusive use of the West Street parking lot on Tuesdays and Saturdays and will automatically renew every year. The enthusiastic approval of the agreement demonstrates the city of Napa understands that the Napa Farmers Market’s location in the heart of Napa is good for family farmers, small business vendors, community members, and neighboring downtown businesses.

This fabulous news could not have come at a more exciting time for market goers. May is when things start to taste like summer and by the end of the month, all our seasonal farmers should be back at the market.

Cherries are our May Harvest of the Month fruit and, much to my surprise, they made an early debut at the market in late April. Like any farm fresh fruit, you really do not need to do anything special to enjoy the incredible flavor of fresh cherries. However, if you’re like me and you enjoy a good sweet and sour combo, check out the recipe below for macerated cherries.

Harvest of the Month veggie, lettuce, comes in all shapes and sizes. Grocery store lettuce generally does not have a strong flavor, but the varieties you find at the Napa Farmers Market are worth exploring for their texture and taste.

Fun facts: lettuce is a good source of Vitamin A, which keeps our eyes working, our immune system strong, and our cells growing, and Vitamin K, which helps our bodies heal quickly.

See you Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Napa Farmers Market!

Sweet and Sour Cherries with Almonds, Mint, and Ricotta

Recipe adapted from "Serious Eats"

2-4 servings

1 pint sweet cherries, halved and pitted

3 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups fresh ricotta cheese

Toasted crusty bread, for serving

1/2 cup almonds, roughly crushed

Fresh mint leaves, for garnish

Flaky salt

In a small bowl, toss together cherries, honey, and vinegar. Season with salt and a generous grating of pepper.

Spread ricotta cheese onto toasted bread or spoon it into bowls for a gluten-free option. Top with cherries and the macerating liquid, crushed almonds, and mint leaves. Sprinkle with flaky salt and serve.