Napa Farmers Market: May at the Market

-- Shoup Farms: A new addition last year, find them on Tuesdays only with creamy avocados.

-- Stony Point Strawberry Farm: Another new addition to our market is Koy Saichow's 10-acre California Certified Organic farm based in Petaluma. Koy’s family immigrated to the United States from Thailand and her parents brought their knowledge and experience as subsistence farmers growing high quality strawberries, blackberries, boysenberries and melons.

-- Tenderheart Botanicals: Leila Jordan-Klassen returns in early May with magical hand-harvested flowers.

-- Triple Delight Blueberries: Always a crowd pleaser, grab some blueberries at the market both Tuesday and Saturday. Blueberries have a shorter season and will be available through June and early July.

May’s Harvest of the Month featured fruit is the cherry. A delight to eat, cherries can be a challenge to farm because they are vulnerable to too much rainfall and bruise easily. When shopping for cherries, seek out firm, plump fruit with unblemished skin and the stem intact. Cherries will not ripen once picked, so eat them as soon as possible after buying them to get the best flavor. You can also put cherries in a container with a damp paper towel for storing in the refrigerator’s crisper.