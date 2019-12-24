* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

Tia Butts is the founder and owner of Tia Butts|pr and is on the board of the Napa Farmers Market.

The Napa Farmers Market takes place in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive. The market is open Saturdays year-round and on Tuesdays, April through September, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, to sign up for its newsletter or donate to the market, visit napafarmersmarket.org.