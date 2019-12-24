Microgreens are trending. According to the latest Pinterest Home Report, highlighting the home-related content that users are pinning most, indoor microgreens were up over 220 percent. Napa Farmers Market is a trendsetter then because we’ve been featuring microgreens at the market, ready for your consumption, off and on for several years.
I’m happy to say they are back again in force with one of our newest vendors, Napa Valley Microgreens. Owners Kory and Christin Patterson started experimenting with microgreens when an aunt introduced them to her microgreen farm in McCloud, near Mount Shasta. Kory can make anything grow, and Christin is a registered dietitian with a passion for nutrition, so no wonder they fell for microgreens. Soon, a local business was born.
According to the Napa Valley Microgreens website (www.napavalleymicrogreens.net), these petite greens provide texture, flavor and more nutrients per volume than the same plants in their full-grown form. For vegans, sufficient nutrients can be difficult to obtain so microgreens can be a good choice. The tiny greens also deliver these nutrients in a low-carb, low-fiber form that’s easy on our gut.
All Napa Valley Microgreens products are non-GMO, pesticide free and locally grown. Radish, sunflower, broccoli, kohlrabi, pea and perhaps my new favorite, mustard, are among the company’s offerings.
Add microgreens to sandwiches, ramen, pizza and salads. Use a tuft of them for a fresh, colorful garnish on a soup or stew. Leftover ham from a holiday feast? Make a grilled ham and Brie sandwich, add Napa Farmers Market apples and fill out the plate with mustard microgreens.
On another note, as a Napa Farmers Market board member, I’d like to thank you for the outpouring of support the community has shown the Napa Farmers Market this year. On behalf of the market, we wish you health, happiness and many blessings and we look forward to welcoming you in early 2020 to our new location at the Napa Valley Expo.
Roasted Acorn Squash, Microgreens and Quinoa Salad
Are you still trying to figure out a side dish to bring to your next party? Here’s a recipe that’s vegan, gluten free and delicious, adapted from chefdehome.com
Makes 2 substantial servings or 3 to 4 side-dish servings
1 pound acorn squash, in bite-size pieces (no need to peel)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
Salt
Vegan Sesame Garlic Dressing:
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon tahini
2 cloves garlic
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Leaves from 1 or 2 sprigs fresh oregano, chopped, or 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
½ jalapeño chile, seeds removed, optional
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup red or rainbow quinoa
½ cup Napa Valley Microgreens such as mustard or kale
Preheat the oven at 425 degrees. Put the squash on a baking sheet, drizzle with oil and toss well. Add the paprika and salt to taste and toss again. Spread the squash in a single layer. Roast squash, tossing halfway through, until golden and tender, about 25 minutes.
Make the dressing: Combine all dressing ingredients in a food processor and pulse to blend. You can blend the dressing until smooth or leave it a little chunky, which I prefer.
Rinse the quinoa, then put it in a medium saucepan with 1/2 cup water and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer until the liquid has been absorbed and the quinoa is tender and sprouted, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and fluff with a fork. Taste for salt.
Transfer the warm roasted squash to a salad bowl. Add the quinoa and half of the dressing and toss gently. Mix in microgreens just before serving. Drizzle the rest of the dressing on top. Serve immediately or at room temperature
Variation: Substitute Delicata squash or sweet potatoes for the acorn squash, if desired. You can also increase the amount of quinoa to 1/2 cup to make heartier servings.
