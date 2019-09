* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Carine Hines is an owner of Suntracker Farm, a vendor at the Napa Farmers Market and on the market’s board of directors.

Located in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa, the farmers market is open Saturdays year-round and on Tuesdays, April through September, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, to sign up for the newsletter, visit napafarmersmarket.org