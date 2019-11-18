Sometimes, Thanksgiving involves a little drama, like the year at my in-laws’ house when one turkey burned on the grill. (There was a back-up in the oven.) But, overall, for our family it’s a day to give thanks to one another, relax, toss the football, watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, read and nap. And of course, we wouldn’t be able to fuel our tryptophan-induced afternoon coma without a full belly of all our favorite Thanksgiving foods.
Despite the wealth in Napa, many families will not have a bountiful table on Nov. 28. The 2018 Napa County Emergency Food Systems Study found that many Napa County residents who receive or need food assistance are still at risk of going hungry. This is unacceptable, and the Napa Farmers Market is doing what it can to bridge the gap.
Napa Farmers Market is the only food-selling venue in Napa that doubles the value of CalFresh benefits (food stamps). This Market Match program gives low-income households more spending power to purchase nutritious produce, fresh herbs and edible plant starts. Last year, matching dollars bought low-income Napa families $36,000 in local produce. The market wants to match even more dollars next year, and that’s where you can help.
Napa Farmers Market is one of the many nonprofit organizations in this year’s Napa Valley CanDo’s Give!Guide. The funds we raise through the Give!Guide are earmarked for the Market Match program. By donating to the Napa Farmers Market via the Give!Guide, you will help local needy families eat well not only on Thanksgiving, but year round.
Market board members, like me, have pledged to match the first $1,000 in donations received through the Give!Guide. Napa Farmers Market is our community's market, a market for all residents regardless of economic status. Please help us keep this outreach going. Visit .candogiveguide.org and look for the Napa Farmers Market page under Health and Wellness..
There are other ways you can put the “give” back in Thanksgiving at Napa Farmers Market. Consider donating cash or extra produce to our weekly food drive at the information booth. We steer those donations to the Napa Food Bank and other local nonprofits that feed the hungry.
Perhaps the most obvious way you can help the market: shop there weekly. Our vendors offer fresh meat, bread, pies and an array of fruits and vegetables, so you can stock up on all the fixin’s for a great Thanksgiving meal. You can even pick up a host or hostess gift from one of our farmers or artisans.
Green bean casserole is a must for Thanksgiving at our house. Here’s an updated take on the classic recipe using fresh ingredients instead of canned.
The All-New Green Bean Casserole
Adapted from "Williams-Sonoma Comfort Food" by Rick Rodgers (Oxmoor House, 2009)
1 1/4 pounds green beans
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
10 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
3 large shallots, plus 3 tablespoons minced shallots
You have free articles remaining.
1/3 cup plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup half-and-half
1 cup chicken broth
1 teaspoon soy sauce, preferably mushroom soy sauce
Canola oil for deep-frying
Preheat an oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter a deep 2 1/2-quart baking dish. Trim the green beans and halve crosswise. Bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the green beans and cook until tender-crisp, about 4 minutes.
Drain and rinse under cold running water. Pat dry with paper towels and set aside. In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring, until they give off their juices and are browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Stir in the minced shallots and cook until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle with the 3 tablespoons flour and stir well. Slowly stir in the half-and-half, broth and soy sauce and then bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring, until thickened, 4 to 5 minutes.
Stir in the green beans, season with salt and pepper and transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. (The casserole can be prepared to this point up to 1 day ahead, covered and refrigerated.) Bake until the liquid is bubbling, about 20 minutes (30 minutes if it has been refrigerated).
While the casserole is baking, pour canola oil to a depth of 2 inches into a heavy saucepan and heat over high heat to 350 degrees on a deep-frying thermometer. Line a baking sheet with paper towels and place near the stove. Cut the remaining 3 shallots crosswise into slices 1/8-inch thick and separate into rings. Place the remaining 1/3 cup flour in a small bowl. Toss the shallot rings in the flour to coat evenly, shaking off the excess. In batches to avoid crowding, add the shallots to the hot oil and deep-fry until golden brown, about 30 seconds. Transfer to the paper towels to drain.
Remove the casserole from the oven, scatter the fried shallots on top and serve.
Serves 6 to 8.
Variation: Substitute 1 head of broccoli (about 1 1/2 pounds), cut into florets for the green beans. If you don’t feel like frying the shallots, sprinkle 1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds over the casserole before serving.
Kids’ activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Bring your youngsters to the market’s Education Station on Saturdays for Story Time at 10:30 a.m. There might be coloring, matching games or other fun activities too.
On the KVYN Music Stage: On Saturday, Nov. 23 , Chaz Gunter will be performing.
Harvest of the Month: Through November, enjoy comparative tastings of persimmons, pomegranates and winter squash at the market’s Education Station at 11 a.m.