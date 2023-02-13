“He asked for vegetables with his breakfast cereal,” the other mom tells me, perplexed. She was talking about Calvin, my oldest child.

Yep. That’s my kid.

Fruits AND veggies at every meal, three times a day, no exceptions. As a single mom of three, this standard is not always easy to maintain. And I cut lots of corners when it comes to parenting, trust me. But not with food or exercise. What we put into our bodies and how we move them is far too important.

My kids and I have been Napa Farmers Market regulars for years, and each Saturday brings with it the possibility of a new adventure as we cruise the aisles in the outdoor marketplace, sampling juicy nectarines and fresh melon. The boys are like kids in a candy store, discovering new smells, new names, new flavors, new colors, picking and choosing what they want to bring home each week.

And they are not the only ones learning. For example, I had no idea what a Romano bean was until I started frequenting the Napa Farmer’s Market. Well, now I can tell you that they are delicious, especially when steamed.

I do also believe in the occasional indulgence, as evidenced by my love of Ohana Brothers Coconut Caramel Corn. I am the kind of mom who will order her kids each a Happy Meal (with milk and apple slices, of course) and then feed them fistfuls of snap peas out of her purse before the food arrives. That’s normal, right? About as normal as a 6-year-old requesting vegetables for breakfast on a sleepover, I imagine. Life is all about balance.

It started when Calvin was about 6 months old. The time had come to introduce him to solid foods, and the pureed offerings on the shelf at the grocery store seemed boring and lacking in variety.

So we grabbed his stroller, hit the market and brought home a myriad of seasonal fruits and vegetables. After steaming the veggies, into the blender they went, along with about an ounce of breast milk per cup (the only food he had ever known up until that point). That was how he got hooked, I think.

I made all of his baby food from scratch using produce from the market. He has been eating his vegetables ever since. By the time my twins came along, I was far too busy to bust out the blender out at every meal, but I did not have to. They came with us to the market and followed Calvin’s example.

My favorite thing about the market is its inclusivity. For example, if you are worried about the high price of local/organic/sustainable produce, just stop at the booth near the entrance and ask about the CalFresh Market Match program, which makes the cost of fresh fruits and veggies reasonable and attainable for low-income folks like me.

The vouchers dispensed through this program, each a dollar in value, have the added benefit of providing Calvin with learning opportunities. He gets to practice his math and social skills as he takes charge of the “money,” interacting with vendors and telling them what he wants, asking “How much?” and then counting the vouchers out carefully “One, two, three…”

Healthy food? Check.

After shopping, the kids take their bikes to the skate park across the street from the market to ride on the “mountains." Movement? Check. It is easy to stay healthy on Saturdays in Napa. The kids cruise and pedal, tumble and run, laugh and yell until the market closes. They keep their energy up by refueling with grapes, berries, and fresh broccoli from the sacks under my arm.

Visiting the market is a great way to access free family-friendly activities and entertainment. See you next Saturday!

