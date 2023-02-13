NELL ZION
“He asked for vegetables with his breakfast cereal,” the other mom tells me, perplexed. She was talking about Calvin, my oldest child.
Fruits AND veggies at every meal, three times a day, no exceptions. As a single mom of three, this standard is not always easy to maintain. And I cut lots of corners when it comes to parenting, trust me. But not with food or exercise. What we put into our bodies and how we move them is far too important.
My kids and I have been Napa Farmers Market regulars for years, and each Saturday brings with it the possibility of a new adventure as we cruise the aisles in the outdoor marketplace, sampling juicy nectarines and fresh melon. The boys are like kids in a candy store, discovering new smells, new names, new flavors, new colors, picking and choosing what they want to bring home each week.
And they are not the only ones learning. For example, I had no idea what a Romano bean was until I started frequenting the Napa Farmer’s Market. Well, now I can tell you that they are delicious, especially when steamed.
I do also believe in the occasional indulgence, as evidenced by my love of Ohana Brothers Coconut Caramel Corn. I am the kind of mom who will order her kids each a Happy Meal (with milk and apple slices, of course) and then feed them fistfuls of snap peas out of her purse before the food arrives. That’s normal, right? About as normal as a 6-year-old requesting vegetables for breakfast on a sleepover, I imagine. Life is all about balance.
It started when Calvin was about 6 months old. The time had come to introduce him to solid foods, and the pureed offerings on the shelf at the grocery store seemed boring and lacking in variety.
So we grabbed his stroller, hit the market and brought home a myriad of seasonal fruits and vegetables. After steaming the veggies, into the blender they went, along with about an ounce of breast milk per cup (the only food he had ever known up until that point). That was how he got hooked, I think.
I made all of his baby food from scratch using produce from the market. He has been eating his vegetables ever since. By the time my twins came along, I was far too busy to bust out the blender out at every meal, but I did not have to. They came with us to the market and followed Calvin’s example.
My favorite thing about the market is its inclusivity. For example, if you are worried about the high price of local/organic/sustainable produce, just stop at the booth near the entrance and ask about the CalFresh Market Match program, which makes the cost of fresh fruits and veggies reasonable and attainable for low-income folks like me.
The vouchers dispensed through this program, each a dollar in value, have the added benefit of providing Calvin with learning opportunities. He gets to practice his math and social skills as he takes charge of the “money,” interacting with vendors and telling them what he wants, asking “How much?” and then counting the vouchers out carefully “One, two, three…”
After shopping, the kids take their bikes to the skate park across the street from the market to ride on the “mountains." Movement? Check. It is easy to stay healthy on Saturdays in Napa. The kids cruise and pedal, tumble and run, laugh and yell until the market closes. They keep their energy up by refueling with grapes, berries, and fresh broccoli from the sacks under my arm.
Visiting the market is a great way to access free family-friendly activities and entertainment. See you next Saturday!
How fruit and vegetable consumption varies by state
Many of us have heard of the importance of eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which is vital to support a healthy immune system and prevent chronic conditions. Most American adults however aren’t getting enough fruits and vegetables despite the recent popularity of a more plant-based diet and lifestyle. Only
12.3% of Americans are eating fruit and 10% are eating a daily serving of veggies. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults eat 1.5-2 cups of fruits and 2-3 cups of vegetables daily.
Food deserts, regions where residents have limited to no access to affordable and nutritious foods, are often found in low-income areas and places with smaller populations. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its most recent report published in 2017, revealed that
39.5 million people in the U.S. were living in low-income areas. This also included neighborhoods with limited access to healthy food. In order to be identified as a food desert, areas have to meet certain requirements which include a local poverty rate of at least 20% or the median family earnings being 80% or less of the neighborhood’s average family salary. Areas where the closest, largest grocery store is 10 miles away or more are also considered a food desert.
Citing data collected through the
2019 Risk Behavior Surveillance System by the CDC, Thistle compiled state-level data on fruit and vegetable consumption. States and Washington D.C. are ranked by the percent of the adult population consuming less than one serving of fruit per day, from the highest rate to the lowest. Data was not available for New Jersey.
Canva
#50. Oklahoma
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 48.4%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 21.5%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 55.3%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 51.4%
Vineyard Perspective // Shutterstock
#49. Mississippi
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 47.5%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 22.9%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 50.4%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 57%
CIRI Photography // Shutterstock
#48. Louisiana
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 47.2%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 25.6%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 53.1%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 55.1%
Dr. Victor Wong // Shutterstock
#47. Arkansas
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 46.5%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 21.6%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 52%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 50.8%
Canva
#46. West Virginia
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 46.3%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19.8%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 52%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 48.3%
Canva
#45. Alabama
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 46.1%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 22.3%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 45.7%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 52.8%
Canva
#44. Kentucky
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 45.8%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19.7%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 52.5%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 51.8%
Canva
#43. Nevada
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 43.4%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 25.2%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 49.3%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
Canva
#42. South Carolina
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 43.2%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 18.7%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 51.1%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 51.4%
Canva
#41. New Mexico
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 43.1%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 23.7%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 47.7%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 41.7%
Canva
#40. Georgia
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 43.1%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 48.5%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 47.6%
Tonya Crawford // Shutterstock
#39. Tennessee
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 43%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 51.1%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 51.5%
Canva
#38. Alaska
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 42.8%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 48.1%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 37.6%
Canva
#37. Ohio
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 42.7%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 20.2%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 47.7%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 44.3%
Canva
#36. Wyoming
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 42.2%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 18.6%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: data not available
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
Canva
#35. Missouri
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 42.2%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 49%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 40.7%
Canva
#34. Indiana
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 41.6%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 21.3%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: data not available
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
Canva
#33. Kansas
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 41.4%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 20%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 43.1%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 36.3%
Melisa A Skinner // Shutterstock
#32. Texas
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 41.3%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 23.2%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 50.5%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 51.7%
Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock
#31. Montana
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 40.9%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 16.9%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 45.2%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 37.7%
Canva
#30. North Dakota
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 40.6%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 22.1%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 45.9%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 42.9%
Bob Pool // Shutterstock
#29. Iowa
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 40.5%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 22.7%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 44.6%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 43.1%
Canva
#28. Hawaii
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 40.3%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 22%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 56.3%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 45.9%
Canva
#27. Michigan
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 40.1%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 20.7%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 44.6%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 45%
Canva
#26. Nebraska
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 39.5%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 20.8%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 44.2%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 41.9%
Canva
#25. South Dakota
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 39.2%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 17.4%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 47.9%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 41.8%
Adam Melnyk // Shutterstock
#24. Wisconsin
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 38.9%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 22.8%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: data not available
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
Canva
#23. Arizona
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 38.5%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 21.9%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 50.5%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 44.5%
J Java Designs // Shutterstock
#22. Virginia
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 38.3%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 17.9%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 45.5%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
Canva
#21. Illinois
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 38.3%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 23.4%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 42.9%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 44.5%
Canva
#20. Florida
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 38.3%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 21.3%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 45.6%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 47.7%
Canva
#19. North Carolina
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 38.1%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 17.1%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 47.7%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 45.5%
Canva
#18. Pennsylvania
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 38%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19.8%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 44.6%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 41.2%
Canva
#17. Maryland
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 37.3%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 21.3%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 46.3%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 42.3%
Canva
#16. Delaware
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 37%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 20.3%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: data not available
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
Canva
#15. Colorado
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 37%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19.5%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 44.9%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 33.4%
Canva
#14. Idaho
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 36.8%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 16.6%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 47.1%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 37.4%
Canva
#13. Utah
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 36.6%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 21.3%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 41.7%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 35.6%
Angela Dukich // Shutterstock
#12. Washington
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 36.2%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: data not available
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
Canva
#11. California
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 36.2%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 23.9%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 44%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
bonandbon // Shutterstock
#10. Rhode Island
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 36.1%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 20.6%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 42.5%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 41%
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock
#9. Oregon
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 35.8%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 16.4%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: data not available
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
Canva
#8. New Hampshire
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 35.7%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 16%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: data not available
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
Debbie Eckert // Shutterstock
#7. Washington D.C.
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 35.6%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 16.5%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: data not available
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
Ann Ramsey // Shutterstock
#6. Minnesota
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 35.2%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 20.6%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: data not available
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
Canva
#5. Maine
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 35.2%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 12.5%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 40.3%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
Canva
#4. New York
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 34.7%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 21.7%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 43.9%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: data not available
a katz // Shutterstock
#3. Connecticut
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 34.1%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19.9%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 40.5%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 39.4%
Canva
#2. Massachusetts
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 32.7%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 15.5%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 44.1%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 40.5%
Canva
#1. Vermont
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 32%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 12.7%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 37.9%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 27.9%
Canva
