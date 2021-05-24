Napa Farmers Market: Salad season is here

This title is a little misleading as salads are always part of my husband Steve’s and my diet no matter what time of year it is. Even on the coldest days we often have a salad as part of our dinner meal, and salads are a frequent lunch option.

One of my favorite luncheon salads is a simple, but healthy apple salad. Our apple salad is two cut-up apples, salad greens (usually romaine), walnuts (from JJ Ramos), and olive oil. If we have blue cheese in the house, some crumbles go on top.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

This is a surprisingly filling lunch and is obviously easy to prepare. When pears are in season, we love to substitute the Comice pears from Arceo Ranch for the apples, but neither pears nor apples are in season at the Napa Farmers Market right now.

What is in season at the Napa Farmers Market: lettuce, radishes, snap peas, fennel - all delicious ingredients for a salad.

A few weeks back, we bought a prepared salad from The Fatted Calf for lunch. The Fatted Calf salad was named Little Gem Salad with Fennel, Radish & Snap Peas with herbed crème Fraiche dressing. This was such a tasty dish, I wanted to recreate it in my kitchen. I made it a couple of times and have included a recipe for my version below.