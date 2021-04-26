Napa Farmers Market: Simple is best for strawberries

I dare say that one rarely forgets the first time they sample strawberries in season. The recent announcement of the 2021 debut of strawberry season at the Napa Valley Farmers Market brought on sheer delight and nostalgia. For this New York City native, it was a memorable experience, to say the least.
It was at a Philadelphia farm stand in the Reading Terminal Market where I first encountered that enchanting, vibrant hue of candy red flesh, the lure of that robust fragrance, and the sweet promise of long summer days to come. Every year since, I have felt like a small child eagerly waiting for presents on the day before her birthday.
Fast forward to last spring when I found myself purchasing strawberries every week by the flat.
With the many challenges this past year presented to us, as not just a local community but a global one, the onset of the new growing season became a beacon of the simple pleasures we often miss. Many of us rediscovered the profound satisfaction of bringing home the spring harvest bounty.
Like many, while sheltering in place I found myself diving deeply into project mode. For every loaf of bread many of you baked last year, I was cultivating my fruit-preserving prowess, conducting galette recipe trials, snacking and staining my cheeks and my fingertips bright red.
The beautiful thing about strawberries in season is how little effort you have to put into creating a delectable dish, dessert, or snack. Simple is always best.
As I made my rounds at the farmers market, I serendipitously arrived at this basic principle while gathering my springtime favorites including ricotta (for pasta a la primavera), a fresh loaf of bread for the week, aromatic herbs, so on and so forth.
This is how I pieced together a simple recipe that became my favorite go-to breakfast, hors d'oeuvre, and dessert — depending on the day: strawberry ricotta toast. Let’s not kid ourselves; I did not reinvent the wheel here but with a couple of tweaks and a sense of play, I rediscovered the profound pleasure in the simplicity of it all.
Strawberry Ricotta Toast
Serves 4
½ cup of strawberries, cut in half
Ancient Grains bread, cut in ½ inch slices, toasted is optional
Lemon juice to taste, no more than 1 teaspoon
¼ cup ricotta
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 sprig of thyme (you can substitute mint)
1 tablespoon honey
Maldon salt for finishing
Stir strawberries with lemon juice. Let sit for 5 minutes. Combine the ricotta, zest, thyme in a small bowl. Toast the Ancient Grains bread. Slather on the desired amount of ricotta spread. Drizzle with honey. Top with a pinch of Maldon sea salt flakes. Serve and enjoy!
Alternative additions: chopped pistachios, toasted pine nuts
Substitutions: oranges for lemons, brioche or multigrain bread, mint for thyme
Photos: Scenes from Napa Farmers Market
Imane Hanine is a member of Napa Valley Farmers Market board.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) every Saturday and Tuesday, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon. Face coverings are required for entry (no exemptions) for everyone over 2 years old. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.