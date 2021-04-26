Napa Farmers Market: Simple is best for strawberries

I dare say that one rarely forgets the first time they sample strawberries in season. The recent announcement of the 2021 debut of strawberry season at the Napa Valley Farmers Market brought on sheer delight and nostalgia. For this New York City native, it was a memorable experience, to say the least.

It was at a Philadelphia farm stand in the Reading Terminal Market where I first encountered that enchanting, vibrant hue of candy red flesh, the lure of that robust fragrance, and the sweet promise of long summer days to come. Every year since, I have felt like a small child eagerly waiting for presents on the day before her birthday.

Fast forward to last spring when I found myself purchasing strawberries every week by the flat.

With the many challenges this past year presented to us, as not just a local community but a global one, the onset of the new growing season became a beacon of the simple pleasures we often miss. Many of us rediscovered the profound satisfaction of bringing home the spring harvest bounty.

Like many, while sheltering in place I found myself diving deeply into project mode. For every loaf of bread many of you baked last year, I was cultivating my fruit-preserving prowess, conducting galette recipe trials, snacking and staining my cheeks and my fingertips bright red.