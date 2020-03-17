Napa Farmers Market stays open, changes location

The Napa Farmers Market will move temporarily to the parking lot between The CIA at Copia and Oxbow Public Market on Saturday, March 21, and Saturday, March 28. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
This move comes after a notification to the board of directors from the Napa Valley Expo that they are suspending all operations at a state property, based on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order.
“We are extremely grateful that Oxbow Public Market and The CIA have stepped up to provide a location for the Napa Farmers Market to continue our essential service of providing direct-to-customer access to locally grown and produced food,” said Marilyn O’Connell, Napa Farmers Market president of the farmers market board. “During this unprecedented time, access to food is crucial and should not be made scarce.”
For these upcoming market dates, only farmers and specialty food vendors will be present to sell produce, takeaway items, pantry items and staples. Food sampling, seating areas, story time, and live music have all been suspended.
The Napa Farmers Market will follow guidance from the California Department of Public Health and California Department of Food and Agriculture in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19. The market will provide hand-washing stations, encourage everyone to keep 6 feet distance between one another, and ask customers to remain home if they are sick.
“As a public health professional, having a safe and healthy farmers’ market is my highest priority,” said Cara Mae Wooledge, market manager.
The Napa Farmers Market provides an in-depth guide on remaining healthy and safe at the market on their website, napafarmersmarket.org/covid