Napa Farmers Market stays open, changes location

The Napa Farmers Market will move temporarily to the parking lot between The CIA at Copia and Oxbow Public Market on Saturday, March 21, and Saturday, March 28. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

This move comes after a notification to the board of directors from the Napa Valley Expo that they are suspending all operations at a state property, based on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order.

“We are extremely grateful that Oxbow Public Market and The CIA have stepped up to provide a location for the Napa Farmers Market to continue our essential service of providing direct-to-customer access to locally grown and produced food,” said Marilyn O’Connell, Napa Farmers Market president of the farmers market board. “During this unprecedented time, access to food is crucial and should not be made scarce.”

For these upcoming market dates, only farmers and specialty food vendors will be present to sell produce, takeaway items, pantry items and staples. Food sampling, seating areas, story time, and live music have all been suspended.