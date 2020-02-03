Napa Farmers Market: The Diamond-Water Paradox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Curtis Strohl is the general manager of B Cellars and on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.

Beginning Feb. 8, The Napa Farmers Market takes place on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Napa Valley Expo, 606 Silverado Trail, Napa. Use the Silverado Trail RV Park entrance and park in front of Zinfandel Hall. The Tuesday market returns in April. Vendors offer local produce and flowers; fresh seafood and meat; ready-to-eat fare and other hand-crafted wares. Educational kids’ activities, chef demos and nonprofit organization booths add to the enriching, multicultural shopping experience. The market also participates in the Market Match program, doubling the value of CalFresh benefits purchasing power for all eligible food products. For more information or a schedule of upcoming events, visit

