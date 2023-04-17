I am proud to be a newly minted member of the Napa Farmers Market board, splashing my first official NFM column onto the page of my beloved local newspaper.

And (pinch me, it gets better) it’s SPRING! My love affair with the market, that led me to enthusiastically agree to a stint on its governing body, began in the spring of 1996. In each of the ensuing 27 springs, I experienced the excitement and refreshment of the market emerging out of its winter doldrums, and it always brings fresh inspiration.

While I am being seasonally nostalgic, I am reminded of another spring at the market, three years ago, that inspired in my family more than just a cavalcade of fresh recipes. A global pandemic had rocked our world and brought all of three my 20-something children back to Napa in a crowded house to work and study remotely together, and to lament their loss of freedom and community with their peers. Thankfully, we are a family that loves to create meals together because all that other togetherness was, frankly, pretty tiresome.

Weekly trips to the Saturday Farmers Market brought us solace and purpose and inspiration. At the market, we could breathe; at the market, we could imagine and compose healthy meals; and at the market, we could help others.

It started with a phone call to a dear 70-something-year-old friend, just to check in and see if they needed anything we could provide while they stayed home and stayed safe. It turned out that, while they had mastered the grocery delivery system, they were missing the incomparable produce they had come to rely on as regular Napa Farmers Market customers.

My three engineer children kicked into gear and designed an ordering and delivery system, replete with a spreadsheet to track the orders and a large pink wagon to ferry large amounts of produce through the market and into our car.

Two members of our family would do the shopping for our family and five other families every Saturday, then sort and deliver all the produce to grateful front porches where payment would be waiting. Once again, our market gave us what we needed: the ingredients to inspire delicious, healing, meals and the means to bring the same to our friends.

What feels like a lifetime later, after the limited selection and subdued palette of a winter market, I slide giddily into the riotous, impossibly variegated offerings of spring. I can’t wait to cook with all of them: tender shoots of asparagus, double-robed fava beans, fresh peas in their pods, delicately layered young onions and garlic, crisp turnips and new potatoes, baby zucchinis, carrots, and fennel!

I am grateful for all of them, and for the bounty the market brings every day of the year. Today I am sharing a recipe for a salad that makes the best of springtime at the market. Feel free to add or substitute your favorite fair-weather veggies.

Warm Spring Vegetable Salad

Adapted from "The Greens Cookbook" by Deborah Madison with Edward Espe Brown.

2 wide strips of lemon peel, finely sliced on the diagonal

2-3 tablespoons mixed herbs, chopped

3 scallions, white parts only, finely sliced

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

8 baby carrots

8 oz. asparagus

4 oz. fresh peas, shelled

2 small zucchini

1 lb. fresh fava beans

Salt

Pepper

Juice of 1 lemon

Combine lemon peel, mixed herbs, and scallions with the olive oil in a large bowl and set aside.

Peel the carrots and slice in half lengthwise. Snap off the tough ends of the asparagus and discard. Slice the stalks diagonally into ¼ inch thick pieces, leaving the tips 2 to 3 inches long. Cut zucchini in half lengthwise and section into 1½ inch lengths, then slice into thin strips. Shell the fava beans, parboil them, and then slip them out of their outer skins.

Bring 3 quarts of water to a boil and add salt. Add the carrots and asparagus, boiling until crisp tender, about 2 minutes. Scoop them out, shake off the water and add to the bowl with herbs and oil.

Next, add the peas and zucchini to the water and cook for about 1 minute, scoop them out, shake off the water, and add to the other veggies along with the peeled fava beans. Fold everything together gently, add lemon juice to taste, and season with salt and pepper.

Serve while warm.

Micros Market Farm in Napa County grows diverse array of veggies Micros Market Farm, along Soda Canyon Road Patrick Deasy of Micros Market Farm Deasy slices open radish at Micros Market Carrot and lettuce leaves from Micros Market garden Microgreens inside the Micros Market greenhouse