Napa Farmers Market: The Tuesday market returns

Spring has sprung, which means the Tuesday market returns April 5 and will be open through December. Twice as nice: now you have two opportunities to shop at the Napa Farmers Market for the rest of the year on Tuesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at 1100 West St.

Our Tuesday lineup includes longtime favorites and some new faces. Check out www.napafarmersmaket.org/map for the full preview of family farmers, food makers and artisan vendors.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Last April, we were still limiting the number of customers in the market, masks were required, and social distancing was the norm. On top of that, our ability to stay at the current location was uncertain.

Since then, we strengthened our relationship with the city of Napa, whose staff and elected officials truly understand the essential and unique role our market plays in providing community access to local food. I am elated to report that this month we expect to finalize our license agreement for the West Street location, which will ensure some stability and allow us to focus on being the best farmers market possible.

This April we welcome the return of community events that were on hold during the pandemic.

Next Sunday, April 10, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Napa Farmers Market will join other community organizations for a free, family-friendly celebration in Fuller Park organized by Napa County Public Health.

On April 24, the Earth Day Napa event returns to the Oxbow Commons. We will kick off the festivities early at the market on Saturday, April 23. Bring your kids and creativity for a recycled art activity with Hylah the Barn Faerie.

April’s Harvest of the Month veggie is the hallmark of spring: asparagus. Enjoy the slenderest stalks raw, tossed with a little olive oil and salt, or try out this walnut pesto for some added flair.

See you Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Napa Farmers Market!

Asparagus with Walnut Pesto

Adapted from CUESA (Cultivating A Healthy Food System)'s seasonal recipe database featuring farmers market ingredients www.cuesa.org/eat-seasonally.

½ cup walnuts

¼ pound Pecorino cheese, grated, plus more for garnish

1 bunch chives, chopped,

1 clove garlic, chopped

Salt and freshly cracked black

pepper, to taste

1 cup (or more) extra virgin olive oil

1 bunch asparagus

Bring a saucepan of water to a boil and add the walnuts. Blanch the walnuts for about 10 minutes and drain, reserving some of the water. After the walnuts have cooled a bit, add to a food processor and pulse to chop. Add the pecorino, chives (reserve a bit of the chive for garnish), garlic, salt and pepper and process with a splash of the blanching water until all ingredients are fully incorporated. Drizzle in olive oil while processing until the pesto is the desired consistency. Taste for seasoning and set aside

Snap the woody ends off the asparagus. Add to a sauté pan with a bit of water, cover and steam over high flame until asparagus has turned bright green and is just tender. Drain.

To serve: place asparagus on a serving platter. Spoon walnut pesto over the top and garnish with pecorino and chives. You’ll have pesto leftover; use it as a topping for other vegetables, a spread for crostini or mix in with pasta. It will keep for up to a week refrigerated.