Take a walk with me; Inside John Malkovich-style. I sought out a word to serve as my north star this year and I arrived at "sovereignty."

Sovereignty is defined as autonomy, independence, self-governance, self-determination and my favorite, freedom. This rumination led me to ponder what sovereignty would look like for me, not just as a Black community member in Napa Valley but as an aspiring small business owner. Stay tuned!

Sovereignty is inherent in entrepreneurship alongside the usual key obstacles, risks and investment. And there are even greater challenges for a newcomer possessing the drive, passion, chops to provide richness, depth, and value to a community easily found in the handful of entrepreneurs in our own backyard.

Take a couple steps further with me. The why, how, and where to collectively support (and sustain!) the sovereignty of small, Black-owned businesses is absolutely doable in our local, living economy. I am talking about thriving small businesses that maintain a strong set of values, clear vision and mission that serve the needs of our community providing high-quality products or service, plus style and grace.

In these pieces for our favorite local paper, I often refer to my city-dweller upbringing and the siren call that lured me to move to a place closely aligned with my values and deep-rooted connections to the land.

I treasure this wondrous place that readily provided me with the quality of life I sought, inclusive of nourishment and access to nature. In this piece, the why, how, and where begins with the very first vendor at the farmers market where I delightfully discovered connection, alignment, inspiration, and joy: Simply Natural Madagascar.

Simply Natural Madagascar is a long-time vendor at the Napa Farmers Market. There, you will have the pleasure of meeting the luminously kind, gentile Meva, with impeccable skin.

Originally from the island of Madagascar (how neat!), Meva’s alignment with our Northern California essence and values is crystal clear. She simply does it with the unique flare found in her skincare products made from high quality, organic and locally sourced ingredients all while integrating special elements inspired by her home island. This includes the coveted culinary staples of Madagascar: vanilla, passion fruit, and honey.

What is most inspiring about Meva’s entrepreneurial journey is how it was motivated by a mother’s love. On her website, she shares the following anecdote: "When I met my husband and moved to the USA, I was inspired to create my own skin care company because I could not find any products freshly made with natural ingredients for my youngest daughter. Allow me to share two values I hold to the highest degree. They are transparency and trust. Not only does this tug on my heart strings but when I dug deeper into the business, I consistently found a shortlist of ingredients available on her website with clear descriptions of the properties they carry." https://simplynaturalmadagascar.com/ingredients/.

Do not say I did not give fair warning that you might find yourself licking your lips with the strange urge to consume those very products especially the Jolie Scrub for face and lips. You are almost tempted to taste it when you know that the “recipe” includes herbed carrot seed oil, brown sugar, honey, and lemon.

So, what value does it hold to support small Black-owned businesses? I hope you were able to arrive at a plethora of reasons through my story and the wondrous experience to follow and behold at the Simply Natural Madagascar tent at the Napa Farmers Market.

Four clear bullets are outlined in Shanece Grant ‘s piece on Gray Group International’s website. Supporting Black-owned businesses builds up communities, creates jobs and opportunities, closes the racial wealth gap, and empowers local communities like our beautiful Napa Valley.

Black History Month is a gesture, albeit altruistic. Living these principles and values is driven by the very intention we uphold as an agricultural community supporting the livelihood and humanity of our farmers, growers, and vendors alike. It is in no way, shape or form any different here.

