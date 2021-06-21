Napa Farmers Market: There’s a rainbow at the market

This time of year, there is a rainbow of color at the Napa Farmers Market – from Black Pearl cherries and Sunshine Orange apricots to juicy fire engine red strawberries, midnight blue blueberries, and emerald green squash.

And with the return of Devoto Farms, we also now have bright yellow sunflowers, and pink, coral, and Godetias fuchsia completing the spectrum.

Then there is the literal rainbow at the Napa Farmers Market: the rainbow flag we hoist to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month. The rainbow flag stands for inclusion and the power of being visible. Raising it at the market may seem like an insignificant action in the larger scheme of things, but showing our community that we support them is important and part of what we stand for as a market.

Join us at the Tuesday, June 22 Napa Farmers Market as we join the Rainbow Action Network for a special, in-person storytime in honor of Pride Month. In addition to reading “Our Rainbow” by Little Bee Books and “Julian at the Wedding” by Jessica Love in English and Spanish, we'll have rainbow flags and temporary tattoos for the kids to celebrate inclusion and acceptance.

Of course, not all things delicious come in a colorful package. Take the Napa Farmers Market’s Harvest of the Month: corn.