Napa Farmers Market: There’s a rainbow at the market

This time of year, there is a rainbow of color at the Napa Farmers Market – from Black Pearl cherries and Sunshine Orange apricots to juicy fire engine red strawberries, midnight blue blueberries, and emerald green squash.
And with the return of Devoto Farms, we also now have bright yellow sunflowers, and pink, coral, and Godetias fuchsia completing the spectrum.
Then there is the literal rainbow at the Napa Farmers Market: the rainbow flag we hoist to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month. The rainbow flag stands for inclusion and the power of being visible. Raising it at the market may seem like an insignificant action in the larger scheme of things, but showing our community that we support them is important and part of what we stand for as a market.
Join us at the Tuesday, June 22 Napa Farmers Market as we join the Rainbow Action Network for a special, in-person storytime in honor of Pride Month. In addition to reading “Our Rainbow” by Little Bee Books and “Julian at the Wedding” by Jessica Love in English and Spanish, we'll have rainbow flags and temporary tattoos for the kids to celebrate inclusion and acceptance.
Of course, not all things delicious come in a colorful package. Take the Napa Farmers Market’s Harvest of the Month: corn.
Most modern sweet corn varieties are not a standout in the beauty department, but shuck it, put it on the grill, slather it with your favorite compound butter or flavored mayo and the ordinary becomes sublime.
Grilled corn kernels cut off the cob also make a delicious summer salad tossed with avocado, greens, and feta cheese. Or, sauté raw kernels with chopped scallions and green herbs for a quick accompaniment to grilled meats or fish.
G & S (Ghiggeri & Stonebarger) Farms has returned to the market for the peak of corn season. Known for their non-GMO sweet corn, they hail from Brentwood and have been farming since the 1940s.
Returning to our rainbow metaphor, there is an amazing number of different approaches to grilling corn. Some people blanch the ears in advance, some dip them in salt water after grilling. Some shuck, some don’t shuck, some wrap them in aluminum foil or put them back into the husk for grilling (with or without flavored butter inside).
My preference is to peel back the husks, keeping most of them attached at the base of the ear. After I remove the corn silk, I use a removed piece of husk to tie the semi-attached husks back as a handle at the stem end of each ear. It makes for a rustic presentation and a convenient handle. Just keep an eye on the husks to be sure they don’t catch fire.
The recipe that follows is a compound butter that will ensure a colorful and delicious grilled sweet corn, no matter how you like to grill it. Substitute your favorite herbs or chilis and finish the corn with shredded cotija for a salty kick.
Garlic-Chili Butter
Adapted from "The Food Lab" by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt
8 tablespoons (one stick) of butter at room temperature
2 finely minced garlic cloves
¾ teaspoon of chipotle chili powder
1 finely chopped serrano chili
One pinch of cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon of ground toasted cumin
zest and juice from one lime
3 tablespoons of finely minced cilantro
In a bowl, mash all ingredients together until incorporated. Place the butter mix on one end of a 12-inch piece of plastic wrap and wrap the butter to form a log. Twist the ends tight and place in a freezer bag, refrigerating until hardened. To serve, slice off as much butter as you need and let it come to room temperature before using. The butter can be kept frozen for up to six months.
Photos: Fresh fruit you'll find at the Napa Farmers Market
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos avionics company has two Black Hawk helicopters he wants fighting fires in Napa County.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
MUST Machining & Fabrication of St. Helena kept every worker fully employed during the pandemic — even when the owners were left homeless.
A collective of family wineries has come together to form Mia Carta tasting room in downtown Napa.
Napa County is bouncing back from the pandemic and wildfires with a planned $533 million budget.
Now used to teach agriculture, the property is planned for 53 single-family homes, with 13 of them having accessory dwelling units.
For the first time in 20 years, Napa has a new, dedicated record store: Right On Records !!!.
Plans to bring affordable housing to Napa County's Old Sonoma Road site are becoming a little clearer.
Motorists report shorter backups than when traffic lights ruled, but are the roundabouts also safer?
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Marilyn O’Connell is president of the board of the Napa Farmers Market.