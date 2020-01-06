* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mimi Adams is the assistant market manager of the Napa Farmers Market. The Napa Farmers Market takes place on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market also participates in the Market Match program, doubling the value of CalFresh benefits purchasing power for all eligible food products. For more information or a schedule of upcoming events, visit napafarmersmarket.org.