Napa Farmers Market: Try a strawberry agua fresca

The heat has picked up on this side of the world in indigenous Onasatis land, which we call Napa, California. The 90-100 degree weather also brings juicy stone fruit like apricots, plums, and peaches, which you'll soon find at our Napa Farmers Market from Bera Ranch, R. Schletewitz Family Farms, J & J Ramos Farms, and Hamlow Farms.
Meanwhile, we're nearing the end of blueberry (Triple Delight) and cherry (Arceo Ranch, J & J Ramos Farms, and Busalacchi Farms) season, so pick some up before they're all gone!
If you ever want to learn what foods are in season for our region, visit our Napa Farmers Market. Eating food that is organically grown locally or regionally, reduces our carbon footprint and supports Mother Earth's regeneration.
To stay cool and hydrated this summer, I encourage you to eat seasonal fruit with high water content, like strawberries made up of about 90% water. You can find strawberries at Rodriguez Farms Esquibel Farms, Avila Farms, and Stony Point Strawberry Farm.
Strawberries or fresas, as we called them in Spanish growing up, remind me of my childhood favorites: chocomil and fresas con leche. My mamá Isabel would make us a chocomil (milkshake) with strawberries, banana, and dairy milk topped with cinnamon powder.
Throughout mercados (markets) in México, "chocomiles" are a staple drink you'll find blended with ice using the iconic Oyster aqua color mixer with an individual motorhead and stainless-steel cup. Just describing this scene has my mouth watering!
These milkshakes aren't as thick as what we know on this side of the human-enforced border since ice cream isn't the base. After blending the chocomil to perfection, it's served either in the same cup or "to-go" using a plastic bag that's knotted with a straw poking out.
While traveling in my home state of Jalisco, México in 2019, I yearned for a chocomil from a mercado in Guadalajara. To satisfy my craving, I went to a grocery store and purchased non-dairy soy milk.
When I first became vegan at the end of 2017, I thought it meant an evergreen list of limitations, but it means finding substitutions or changing the ingredients, not the meal. At the mercado, I ordered a chocomil de fresa and kindly requested they use my store-bought milk carton. I cannot put my joy into words when my drink was ready!
Another way my family used strawberries was in fresas con leche, and oh, is all this making me hungry. My mamá would thoroughly wash strawberries and then dice them. Then, she'd lightly smash the strawberries with a hand-held tool or blender, ensuring it didn't purée.
The bright red-hue fruit pieces were mixed with sour cream and sweetened condensed milk for a refreshing delight in a bowl. I realize that combination may sound odd, but it becomes like a rich whipped cream. I also make a vegan version of this dessert using coconut cream and a sweetener like agave or maple syrup. Tip: the strawberries that aren't as plump as the day they went into your fridge but remain good are perfect for this dish!
I know we are supposed to consume a lot of water daily, and while that's always my goal, that doesn't always happen. Insert fruit! Aside from eating raw fruit, I enjoy blending it up in a smoothie or agua fresca (fresh fruit water) these days to beat the heat.
I offer you an energizing agua fresca recipe using strawberries from our vendors, basil, an anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory herb, from The Patch. To garnish your agua de fresa, I recommend using antioxidant chia seeds indigenous to Mesoamerica or lime wedges. I hope you enjoy! ¡Salud!
Energizing Agua Fresca de Fresa
Yields 10 servings
4 cups of strawberries, hulled
1 cup of fresh basil leaves
4 tablespoons of lime juice
8 cups of filtered room temperature or cold water
Optional: Chia seeds or lime wedges for garnish, ice, and sweetener of choice like agave, maple syrup, or dates
Add the strawberries, basil leaves, lime juice, and optional sweetener to taste to a blender until a smooth liquid.
Add 2 cups water to the blender and puree. Pour the mixture into a large pitcher and stir in another 6 cups of cold water.
Serve agua fresca over ice or blended with ice (optional). Garnish with suggested ingredients (optional).
Store leftover agua fresca in the refrigerator.
Karla Enedina Gómez-Pelayo is chairwoman for the marketing committee of the Napa Farmers Market board.