Napa Farmers Market: Try a strawberry agua fresca

These milkshakes aren't as thick as what we know on this side of the human-enforced border since ice cream isn't the base. After blending the chocomil to perfection, it's served either in the same cup or "to-go" using a plastic bag that's knotted with a straw poking out.

While traveling in my home state of Jalisco, México in 2019, I yearned for a chocomil from a mercado in Guadalajara. To satisfy my craving, I went to a grocery store and purchased non-dairy soy milk.

When I first became vegan at the end of 2017, I thought it meant an evergreen list of limitations, but it means finding substitutions or changing the ingredients, not the meal. At the mercado, I ordered a chocomil de fresa and kindly requested they use my store-bought milk carton. I cannot put my joy into words when my drink was ready!

Another way my family used strawberries was in fresas con leche, and oh, is all this making me hungry. My mamá would thoroughly wash strawberries and then dice them. Then, she'd lightly smash the strawberries with a hand-held tool or blender, ensuring it didn't purée.