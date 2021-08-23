Napa Farmers Market: Vegan summer dips and specialty foods

The Spinach or Pumpkin Roti are seasoned veggie-stuffed bread that looks like the large flour quesadillas I grew up eating in my Mexican household. If I have time and the sun isn't at its peak, I lightly heat one (they come in packs of two) and top it with a layer of dip or chutney.

There are also Vegetable Samosas "made with 100% Natural Spices" and Pakora Vegetable Dumplings. In addition, Roti has non-vegan options like Garlic Naan bread and Chicken Tikka Masala, if that is your preference.

Aside from Roti, there are several other vegan dips and specialty foods at our market. Longtime Napa restaurant, Juju's Mediterranean Kitchen, has a wide selection of traditional offerings like baba ghanoush, muhamara, hummus, falafels, and pita bread.

If you prefer flavored hummus, The Hummus Guy has you covered with organic Roasted Bell Pepper, Spicy Jalapeño & Cilantro, Avocado & Cilantro, Black Bean & Chipotle Harissa, and Garlic & Chives dips.

KassyKate Foods offers several original vegetable-based dips made with butternut squash, portobello mushrooms, beets, carrots, and lentils, all enriched with tahini for a satisfying texture. A variety of olive mixes are also available to add to your vegan charcuterie board or plate.