Napa Farmers Market: Vegan summer dips and specialty foods

Our valley’s sun-kissed summer days call for food that doesn't require much time or heat in the kitchen. Conveniently, Napa Farmers Market provides many vegan (plant-based) dips and specialty food options that make delicious meals a snap, even in the hottest of weather.
Roti is one of my favorite vendors, offering a wide selection of primarily vegan foods that hail from Pakistan. The Malik brothers launched their family business in 2017 to bring nostalgic spices and herb flavors from their homeland to California. Roti is a one-stop vendor, offering all the components you need for a complete and flavor-packed meal.
Two green circles on the Roti packaging clearly state "Vegan" and "Heat and Eat." In my opinion, however, Roti products are delectable straight from the package, too.
Let's talk about chutney because Roti has a blend for all: Cilantro Chutney, Tamarind Chutney, Apple Mint Chutney, Mango Chutney, and Jalapeño Chutney.
Other dips include Fire Roasted Eggplant Baingan Bharta, Yellow Lentil Curry, Channa Masala Garbanzo Beans, Classic Hummus, and Okra Bhindi Masala.
My current go-to is the Zucchini Masala, which lasts me 24 hours at most. It's that delicious. Each of the brightly colored containers suggests a pairing of salads, chips, or their naan or Roti bread.
The Spinach or Pumpkin Roti are seasoned veggie-stuffed bread that looks like the large flour quesadillas I grew up eating in my Mexican household. If I have time and the sun isn't at its peak, I lightly heat one (they come in packs of two) and top it with a layer of dip or chutney.
There are also Vegetable Samosas "made with 100% Natural Spices" and Pakora Vegetable Dumplings. In addition, Roti has non-vegan options like Garlic Naan bread and Chicken Tikka Masala, if that is your preference.
Aside from Roti, there are several other vegan dips and specialty foods at our market. Longtime Napa restaurant, Juju's Mediterranean Kitchen, has a wide selection of traditional offerings like baba ghanoush, muhamara, hummus, falafels, and pita bread.
If you prefer flavored hummus, The Hummus Guy has you covered with organic Roasted Bell Pepper, Spicy Jalapeño & Cilantro, Avocado & Cilantro, Black Bean & Chipotle Harissa, and Garlic & Chives dips.
KassyKate Foods offers several original vegetable-based dips made with butternut squash, portobello mushrooms, beets, carrots, and lentils, all enriched with tahini for a satisfying texture. A variety of olive mixes are also available to add to your vegan charcuterie board or plate.
In addition to pita bread and chips, I love to eat these various dips with chopped-up vegetables like fresh cucumber, celery, or carrots. All these spreads melt like butter on a piece of room temperature or lightly toasted bread from Uppercrust Baking Company, Napa Baking Company, or West Won Bakery.
For a heartier meal within minutes, I often will top the bread and dip with a mix from Delta Microgreens, and sprinkle Curry Cauliflower Probiotic Pickle Powder from Golden State Pickle Works.
Do you want a leisurely vegan breakfast or sweet dessert option? Several vendors offer solutions. First, Matcha MarketPlace sells oatmeal packets like Apple Cinnamon Matcha Oatmeal or Banana Walnut Matcha Oatmeal, infused with energy-boosting antioxidant matcha powder.
Another of my favorites is Your Way to Life Foods, which provides sugar-free granola roasted to perfection, in flavors like Ginger Granola, Strawberry Granola, and Cocoa Granola. Both breakfast options pair beautifully with seasonal fruit or non-dairy yogurt.
While eating raw fruit or vegetable is always an obvious (and easy) vegan option, these prepared dips and specialty foods provide instant indulgence on a warm summer day and make sharing with others on a special occasion simple. Our Napa Farmers Market has food options for all, including plant-loving vegan people like myself!
By Karla Enedina Gómez-Pelayo is a member of the board of the Napa Farmers Market.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon. For details visit: napafarmersmarket.org.