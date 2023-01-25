Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company moving to Napa’s Riverfront complex

On Feb. 20, after nearly 38 years, the swinging red screen door of the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, inside downtown’s Winship building, will shut for the last time.

However, Napa Valley Coffee Roasting isn't leaving downtown. It’s moving 420 steps, to 710 Main St. at the Riverfront complex. The roasting company will take over the former, now remodeled, location of retail store Shop 12, which has moved just a few doors down.

“We’ve been here so long, through many changes and challenges in Napa Valley; it is sad to leave this historic building," said Doug Dunlap, retail operations manager at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company. “But, we are thrilled to start a new adventure surrounded by some of Napa Valley’s most prestigious new restaurants.”

Rick Strathdee, a customer of Napa Valley Coffee Roasting for decades, said at first he had concerns about parking at the new location — until he learned of the large indoor parking lot located directly under the building and an additional lot across the street.

“Plenty of parking, a larger café with twice the seating, and the friendly staff shifting to the new location is a recipe for success,” Strathdee said.

“The Roasting Company has been perfecting coffee for over 30 years,” said Strathdee, “this will be an exciting new chapter.”

Founded in 1985, Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company was one of the first local coffee roasting companies in Napa Valley, modeled upon European cafes and housed in a landmark Victorian building. In 1991, it opened a second location in downtown St. Helena.

