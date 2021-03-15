Napa Valley College announces spring cooking classes

While Napa Valley College is offering the majority of its classes online for spring as a result of current county and state COVID-19 guidance, individuals will still be able to sign up for a variety of Food & Wine Enthusiast classes being offered in person.
Enrollment is limited, pre-registration required, and classes will be offered as couples-only in an effort to limit the number of households participating.
Food & Wine Enthusiast classes all take place at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, Belle Rhodes Teaching Kitchen in St. Helena.
Classes include:
- Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! On Saturday, April 17, noon to 3 p.m. Learn from Pat Burke how to prepare poultry in a variety of ways along with fabulous sides. Students will be hands-on in their safe “pod stations” preparing recipes.
- Cake Decorating: Beyond Just Icing the Cake on Saturday, April 24, 9 to 11 a.m. Learn how to decorate a cake like a professional in this hands-on class with seasoned cake decorator, pastry chef and Food Network chef Derek Corsino.
- Know Your Napa Valley College Wines & The Foods to Pair Them With on Saturday, May 1, noon to 2 p.m. Tracii Dutton leads this wine and food tasting and pairing class as participants explore the wines created by Paul Gospodarczyk and the students in the Napa Valley College viticulture program. Experience the many levels of flavors in these wines, along with foods that are complementary.
- Spring Tarts: Traditional, Vegan & Gluten-Free on Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn to make springtime tarts with Toni Chiapetta as she leads this hands-on class making traditional pastry shells with a variety of fillings, as well as gluten-free and vegan versions.
- Italian Countryside Dinner By Way of St Helena on Saturday, May 22, 6 to 9 p.m. A chef’s table experience includes a six-course dinner paired with Napa Valley College wines. After a demonstration and conversation about the Italian-inspired recipes, you will sit at your own table in the professional kitchen. Each course will be prepared and plated, with Greg Miraglia and the chef instructors talking about the techniques used. The menu will include charred Caesar salad, Southern Italian-inspired braised flank steak with handmade pasta and espresso semi-fredo.
- Just Roll With It on Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. An interactive sushi-making class with chef Savanna Petri.
To register for Food & Wine Enthusiast and Community Education programs, visit http://www.napavalley.edu/CommEd/.
