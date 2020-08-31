Napa Valley College's Food & Wine Enthusiast classes for fall

Napa Valley College has transitioned most of its classes online for the fall because of COVID-19, including a variety of Food & Wine Enthusiast classes.
Participants will be provided with recipes in advance to have ingredients ready at the start of class. The online classes require re-registration and are available to anyone with internet access.
Food & Wine Enthusiast programs are taught by professionals including Pat Burke, Toni Chiappetta, Traci Dutton and Clayton Light.
Burke has competed professionally in – and won – barbecue competitions across the country.
Chiappetta first worked as a pastry chef at Table 29 and Bistro Don Giovanni before opening Sweetie Pies Bakery in 1994.
Dutton is a beverage, food and hospitality expert; she works with the CIA while consulting, writing and running her own vintage cookery and libations store, Heirloom Variety in Calistoga.
Light is an award-winning producer/editor with an extensive background in the wine and food industry.
Here is the line-up:
— How to Smoke Foods at Home: Smokin’ Ribs & RoastsFriday, Sept. 4, 7 to 7:45 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 18, 7 to 7:45 p.m.;
Barbecue master Burke will share the basics of smoking meats at home, including tips and techniques on setting up a smoker and preparing and smoking ribs and a prime rib roast.
— Pat’s Apps! for Fall & the HolidaysSaturday, Oct. 3, noon to 12:45 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7, noon to 12:45 p.m.
Looking for fresh ideas about what small dishes and bites to serve before the main course? Or are you looking to diversify your brunch or lunch repertoire? Get inspired by Burke and learn how to make versatile appetizers for any occasion.
— Desserts for AutumnSaturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to noon
With the first signs of fall, we begin to crave comfort flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg and caramel. Learn how to make some of our favorite fall desserts with Sweetie Pies Bakery chef-owner Chiappetta.
— Holiday Pie Making Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to noon
Learn the fundamentals of making apple, pecan, lemon meringue and banana cream pies from Chiappetta.
Cookies that Comfort on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon
Learn how to make biscotti, chocolate chip, pinwheels and shortbread from Chiappetta.
— Techniques for Making Delicious CocktailsTuesday, Oct. 6, 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
There are many ways to make a cocktail and everyone has their own “twist.” Learn three techniques from Dutton that will prepare you to shake, stir and muddle thousands of different cocktails.
— Discover Your Taste in WineMonday, Sept. 21, 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
With a little guidance and lots of practice, anyone can become a good wine taster. Using wines selected in advance, Dutton will teach you how to identify the basic building blocks of wine, describe their level of intensity, discuss ways to build a vocabulary for aromas and flavors and give you a clear way to describe the wines you like as well as a way to describe the wines that you don’t like.
— Holiday Foods and the Wines to Dine WithFriday, Nov. 6, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
In this class led by Dutton, you will learn about cool-weather wines, easy ways to serve wines at home for a large crowd, and when the best time is to serve those wines you have been saving in your cellar.
— Make a Holiday Cooking Video of Your Favorite Recipe as a GiftWednesday, Sept. 30, 6 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 16, 5 to 6 p.m.
Your family recipes deserve to be passed down for future generations and video is a great way to make it happen. Learn how to make high-quality, holiday-oriented cooking videos right at home, using what you already have as well as suggestions for free, low-cost and mid-range tools and services. You will learn everything from planning to lighting, audio, shooting and editing to saving your video and sharing.
To register for Food & Wine Enthusiast classes, visit napavalleycookingschool.org/enthusiast-program-classes.php.
Watch now: Simple snacks Michelin chefs make at home
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.