Napa Valley College's Food & Wine Enthusiast classes for fall

— Discover Your Taste in WineMonday, Sept. 21, 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

With a little guidance and lots of practice, anyone can become a good wine taster. Using wines selected in advance, Dutton will teach you how to identify the basic building blocks of wine, describe their level of intensity, discuss ways to build a vocabulary for aromas and flavors and give you a clear way to describe the wines you like as well as a way to describe the wines that you don’t like.

— Holiday Foods and the Wines to Dine WithFriday, Nov. 6, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

In this class led by Dutton, you will learn about cool-weather wines, easy ways to serve wines at home for a large crowd, and when the best time is to serve those wines you have been saving in your cellar.

— Make a Holiday Cooking Video of Your Favorite Recipe as a GiftWednesday, Sept. 30, 6 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 16, 5 to 6 p.m.