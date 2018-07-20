Elena Sirignano, who has more than 25 years in the industry as a chef, sommelier, culinary instructor, bean-to-bar chocolate maker, manager, and specialty foods entrepreneur is the new executive chef the Napa Valley Cooking School, located on the Upper Valley campus of Napa Valley College.
Sirignano's early training began in her hometown of New York City at the Yale Club upon completion of her associates degree in Culinary Arts at the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park. This provided her with a solid foundation in both hospitality and fine dining, which lead her west to California.
She has been part of the restaurant scene within the Napa Valley since 1992, where she worked with Thomas Keller as a member of the original French Laundry kitchen team. She has been part of front and back of the house operations at Bistro Don Giovanni, Pat Kuleto’s Martini House, Bouchon, and Bouchon Bakery.
An experienced culinary instructor, Sirignano taught international cuisine, garde manger, American regional cuisine, foundations, and dining room management at Delaware Technical & Community College as well as a variety of food enthusiast classes at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone and Copia.
She is the founder and owner of Mayacama Chocolate.
She is working at finishing a bachelor’s degree in business management and finance from Wilmington University.