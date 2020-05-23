Napa Valley Restaurant Guide: Who is open for dine-in as part of Napa County's Phase 2 reopening plan

Napa Valley restaurants are beginning to reopen for dining, although many are continuing to offer take-out and delivery. We are sharing news from local restaurants as it comes into the newsroom. Please be aware, however, that it is an incomplete list and that changes are happening daily. Send items to Sasha Paulsen at spaulsen@napanews.com or fill out the form here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/restaurant_guide_now_open