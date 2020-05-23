Napa Valley Restaurant Guide: Who is open for dine-in as part of Napa County's Phase 2 reopening plan

Napa Valley restaurants are beginning to reopen for dining, although many are continuing to offer take-out and delivery. We are sharing news from local restaurants as it comes into the newsroom. Please be aware, however, that it is an incomplete list and that changes are happening daily. Send items to Sasha Paulsen at spaulsen@napanews.com or fill out the form here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/restaurant_guide_now_open
Napa:
— Angèle
540 Main St. (at Fifth Street), Napa; 707-252-8115; mail@angelerestaurant.com; angelenapa.com
Open for limited dine-in as well as takeout.
— Buttercream Bakery
2297 Jefferson St., Napa, 707-255-6700, buttercreambakery.com
Opening for limited dine-in Take-out and delivery are available. The bakery is open daily 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily; diner hours are 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., daily.
— Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ
975 First St., Napa, 707-226-3976.
Open for dine-in as well as takeout, daily, noon to 6 p.m. View the menu at bountyhunterwinebar.com and get updates at facebook.com/bountyhunterwinebar/.
— Downtown Joe's
902 Main St, Napa, 707-258-2337, downtownjoes.com/restaurant/
Open for dine-in take-out or Door Dash delivery.
— Filippi’s Pizza Grotto
645 First St., 707-254-9700, www.realcheesepizza.com
Filippi's is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for dine-in as well as curbside delivery and DoorDash for take-out. Patio seating is available.
The ask guests to wear face coverings when entering and to not come in with a fever or cough or any sign of infection.
— Fume Bistro
4050 Byway East, Napa, 707-257-1999.
Open for dine-in take-out or curbside pick-up Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (closed on Sundays). Fume Bistro is accepting DoorDash orders for delivery. Call to place an order to go. Visit fumebistro.com or Fume Bistro on Facebook and Instagram for the menu and updates.
— Gott’s Roadside
Gott's St. Helena, 233 Main St.; Gott's Napa at the Oxbow Public Market,
Gott's locations in Napa and St. Helena are open for outdoor dining and will continue to offer pickup and delivery.
— Heritage Eats
3824 Be Aire Plaza, HeritageEats.com
Open for dine in or takeout 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heritage Eats serves house-made, international choices of wraps, rice bowls, salads and sandwiches.
— Mary’s Pizza Shack
3085 Jefferson St. near Pueblo Avenue, 707-257-3300
Open for dine-in service including daily lunch and dinner, Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 9:30 p.m. Happy Hour will continue Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., with beer, wine and appetizer specials.
Outdoor dining in Napa has night lights for a festive outdoor atmosphere. Wine and beer specials (discounted wine and $4 bottled beer) are honored in house as well.
The restaurant will follow all city, county, state and federal guidelines to ensure that all guests feel safe. In anticipation of seated guests, the restaurant has been working on social distancing protocols, plexiglass barriers, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, single-use menus and new employee rules and regulations.
Mary’s Pizza Shack in Napa will continue to offer take-out and delivery specials and meal kits, and Mary's favorites like minestrone soup and spaghetti sauce to take home and freeze.
They offer curbside pickup or no-contact delivery.
Order at maryspizzashack.com
— Moe's Hot Dogs
1453 W Imola Ave., (707) 258-8905
Available for dine in, walk-in, to-go orders, curbside delivery, online Ordering, and DoorDash delivery, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. They are located next to Grocery Outlet with plenty of parking. Order online at www.moshotdogs.com.
— Sweetie Pies Bakery
520 Main St., 707-257-7280
Open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for dining inside and outside and curbside pick-up and delivery. Dining is also available behind the Napa River Inn overlooking the Napa River.
— Tarla Mediterranean Grill
1480 First St., www.tarlagrill.com, 707-255-5599, info@tarlagrill.com
Tarla has reopened for dining with safety measures in place. Staff is wearing masks and guests are encouraged to wear masks as well.
They continue to offer food to go for pick up or delivery, , which is free for orders of $75 or more. Order at tarlagrill.com. Receive 30% off for food and wine orders with ode '' TARLA30 '' at check out.
— Ristorante Allegria
1026 First St., Napa, 707-254-8006
Open for limited dine-in. Reservations recommended.
Yountville
— Protea Restaurant
6488 Washington St., Yountville, 707-415-5035, proteayv.com, @proteayv
Serving Puerto Rican specialties, it is open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 everyday except Wednesday for dine-in curbside pick up and delivery.
St. Helena
— Brasswood Bar + Kitchen
3111 St. Helena Highway., St. Helena, 707-968-5434, www.Brasswood.com
Opening on June 1. The property is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
The restaurant 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in, take-out
Brasswood Bar + Bakery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They also offer off-site catering.
— Press
587 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena
Press Restaurant in St. Helena is opening for lunch dining on the patio and indoor dining for dinner. It continues to offer new curbside pick-up featuring some of the restaurant’s favorite dishes and wines.
For menus and ordering, visit pressnapavalley.com/online-ordering/press/menu.
Calistoga
— Cafe Sarafornia
1413 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga; 707-942-0555
Open seven days a week, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dine-in, take away and limited delivery. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
— Sam’s General Store
109 Wappo Ave., 707-942-4200, www.samsgeneral.store
Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for dine-in, or order ahead on the website for grab and go.
