Napa Valley Restaurant Guide: Who is open for dine-in service in Napa County?

Open seven days a week, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dine-in, take-out and limited delivery. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

— Sam’s General Store

109 Wappo Ave., 707-942-4200, www.samsgeneral.store

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for dine-in, or order ahead on the website for grab and go.

-- Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery

1250 Lincoln Ave., 707-942-4101, calistogainn.com

Serving lunch and dinner daily on the patio and in the beer garden. Guests are required to wear masks when entering and leaving the property.

— Solbar

755 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga,

Solbar at Solage resort is now open seven days a week. It is also offering takeout on Wednesday through Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m. Order takeout at exploretock.com.

— Sushi Mambo

1631 Lincoln Ave. Calistoga, 707-942-4699

Now open for Japanese cuisine, seven days a week. View the menu at Sushimambo.com.

