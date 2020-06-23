Napa Valley Restaurant Guide: Who is open for dine-in service in Napa County?

Napa Valley restaurants are beginning to reopen for dining, although many are continuing to offer take-out and delivery. We are sharing news from local restaurants as it comes into the newsroom. Be aware, however, that it is an incomplete list and that changes are happening daily. Send items to Sasha Paulsen at spaulsen@napanews.com or fill out this form: napavalleyregister.com/forms/restaurant_guide_now_open
Napa:
— Angèle
540 Main St. (at Fifth Street), Napa; 707-252-8115; mail@angelerestaurant.com; angelenapa.com
Open for limited dine-in as well as take-out. Patio dining by the river is available.
— Azzurro Pizzeria
1260 Main St., 707-255-5552, azzurropizzeria.com
Opens on Wednesday, May 27. It will be open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. for dine-in and take-out.
Online ordering is available through the website. If people are planning on dining in, they should have masks on hand while not eating or drinking.
-- Bistro Don Giovanni
4110 Howard Lane, Napa, 707-224-3300, bistrodongiovanni.com
Open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily for dine-in, online ordering and takeout
Face coverings may be removed at the table
-- Boon Fly Cafe
4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa,707-299-4872, boonflycafe.com
Open daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in or to-go.
With guests’ safety in mind, they adhere to best safety practices, including limited capacity, safe social distancing and the use of face coverings upon entering the dining room.
— Buttercream Bakery
2297 Jefferson St., Napa, 707-255-6700, buttercreambakery.com
Opening for limited dine-in. Take-out and delivery are available. The bakery is open daily 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily; diner hours are 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., daily.
— Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ
975 First St., Napa, 707-226-3976
Open for dine-in as well as take-out daily, noon to 6 p.m. View the menu at bountyhunterwinebar.com and get updates at facebook.com/bountyhunterwinebar/.
— Bui Bistro
976 Pearl St., buibistro.com, 7070255-5417
Open for dine-in and takeout. Check with the restaurant for hours.
— Celadon
500 Main St. Napa, 707-254-9690, celadonnapa.com
Open for dine-in Monday-Sunday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Take-out is also available Sunday-Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Park in Historic Napa Mill parking lot for dine-in, and loading zone for take-out. Face masks are required when not dining.
— Cole’s Chop House
1122 Main St., Napa, 224-6328, Coleschophouse.com
Cole’s reopened on May 20 for dinner, served nightly, 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Dine in the dining room or with patio seating. Masks are required when not eating/drinking. Social distancing in effect.
— Cordeiro’s Steakhouse
2025 Monticello Road, Napa, 707-224-1960, cordeirosssteakhouse.com/
Open as of Wednesday, June 3, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. for dine-in or takeout. Call for a reservation.
— Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
1335 W Imola Ave., 707-320-2557, dickeys.com
Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for dine-in, delivery, curb side and grab ‘n’ go. Orders can be placed online, phone in or walk in.
— Downtown Joe’s
902 Main St, Napa, 707-258-2337, downtownjoes.com/restaurant/
Open for dine-in, take-out or DoorDash delivery.
-- Farm
4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa, 707-299-4880
Farm restaurant at the Carneros Resort has reopened for dinner and brunch. Dinner service is available Thursday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. A family-style brunch available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made via OpenTable or by visiting farmatcarneros.com/.
— Filippi’s Pizza Grotto
645 First St., 707-254-9700, realcheesepizza.com
Filippi’s is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for dine-in as well as curbside delivery and DoorDash for take-out. Patio seating is available.
They ask guests to wear face coverings when entering and to not come in with a fever or cough or any sign of infection.
— Foodshed Take Away
3385 Old California Way, 707-255-3340, foodshedpizza.org
Open for takeout, pickup, delivery and outdoor dining, Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On Wednesdays, wear a mask, spend $50 and take home a free floral bouquet, while supplies last.
— Frida’s Mexican Grill
1533 Trancas St., Napa, 707-252-3575, fridasmexicangrill.com/
Open for dine-in, take-out and delivery: Sunday through Thursday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; kitchen hours: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to midnight; kitchen hours: 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Bar hours: Sunday—Thursday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to midnight
Dine-in, curbside, DoorDash,
Find Frida’s Taco truck at Westwood hills in the evening.
Use a face covering when not eating.
— Fume Bistro
4050 Byway East, Napa, 707-257-1999
Open for dine-in, take-out or curbside pick-up Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (closed on Sundays). Fume Bistro is accepting DoorDash orders for delivery. Call to place an order to go. Visit fumebistro.com or Fume Bistro on Facebook and Instagram for the menu and updates.
— Gott’s Roadside
Gott’s St. Helena, 233 Main St., restaurantji.com/ca/saint-helena/gotts-roadside
Gott’s Napa, 644 First St., Napa, restaurantji.com/ca/napa/gotts-roadside-/
Gott’s locations in Napa and St. Helena are open for outdoor dining and will continue to offer pickup and delivery.
— Gran Electrica
1313 Main St. Napa, 707-258-1313, granelectrica.com
Has temporarily ceased dining in but remains open for takeout.
Order online at granelectrica.com/togo
-- Hal Yamashita
Main St., Napa, 707-699-1864, halnapa.com
Open every day except Tuesday for dine-in or take-out. The new hours are 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
— Heritage Eats
3824 Be Aire Plaza, HeritageEats.com
Open for dine-in or take-out 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heritage Eats serves house-made, international choices of wraps, rice bowls, salads and sandwiches.
— Hop Creek Pub
3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, 707-257-7708, hopcreekpub.com
As of May 24, Hop Creek Pub is open for dine-in and takeout. Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.,
Patio seating is available. Face coverings are required in the building except while seated at table.
— Il Posto Trattoria
4211 Solano Ave, Napa, 707-251-8600, ilpostonapa.com
Serving Italian cuisine with a global wine list. Open every day 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Order takeout at chownow.com
— Kenzo Napa
1339 Pearl St., Napa, 707-294-2049, www.kenzonapa.com
Pick-Up bento boxes and a la carte items, Tuesday through-Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. Beginning on June 2, pickup will also be available 3 to 5:30 p.m.Order and pay online at kenzonapa.com for contact-less pickup. Order three hours ahead.
On June 2, the dining room reopens for Michelin star service of elegant Kaiseki prix-fixe multi-course dining, 6 to 8 p.m. Reservations are required. Be advised of dress policy (see the website), and allow approximately two hours for the experience.
— La Cheve Bakery and Brews
376 Soscol Ave., 707-294-2142
Bakery and restaurant is open for dine-in and take-out. They have indoor and patio seating.
Hours are Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, Thursday and Friday, 6:30 a.m. 9 a.m. for the bakery and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m for the restaurant.
— La Toque
1314 McKinstry St., reservations@latoque.com
Opens on June 5, for dinner, Wednesday through Sunday.
— Mary’s Pizza Shack
3085 Jefferson St. near Pueblo Avenue, 707-257-3300
Open for dine-in service including daily lunch and dinner, Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 9:30 p.m. Happy Hour will continue Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., with beer, wine and appetizer specials. Wine and beer specials (discounted wine and $4 bottled beer) are honored in house as well.
The restaurant will follow all city, county, state and federal guidelines to ensure that all guests feel safe. In anticipation of seated guests, the restaurant has been working on social distancing protocols, Plexiglass barriers, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, single-use menus and new employee rules and regulations.
Mary’s Pizza Shack in Napa will continue to offer take-out and delivery specials and meal kits, and Mary’s favorites like minestrone soup and spaghetti sauce to take home and freeze.
They offer curbside pick-up or no-contact delivery. Order at maryspizzashack.com.
— Moe’s Hot Dogs
1453 West Imola Ave., (707) 258-8905
Available for dine-in, walk-in, to-go orders, curbside delivery, online ordering, and DoorDash delivery, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. They are located next to Grocery Outlet with plenty of parking. Order online at www.moshotdogs.com.
— Momo House
1408 Clay St., 707-637-4476, momohousenapa.com
Open for dine-in or take-out, Wednesday through Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 5 to 9 p.m. Patio dining is available.
-- Morimoto Napa
610 Main St., Napa, 707-252-1600, morimotonapa.com
Morimoto reopens its dining room on June 24 with daily hours from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner.
Takeout and curbside pickup orders will continue to be available from noon to 8 p.m.daily and can be placed through Zuppler or by calling the restaurant.
-- Mustard's Grill
7399 St. Helena Highway, 707-944-2424, mustardsgrill.com
Open daily for dining from 11:30 a.m.to 8 p.m.with seating inside or outside. Masks are required, and they are taking temperatures of each guest and having them fill out a contact tracing form.
Mustard's is also continuing to offer take-out.
— Napa General Store
540 Main Street, 707-259-0762
Open daily 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and brunch
Dine-in and outside dining is available in addition to take-out.
Face coverings are required. Guest temperatures will be taken,
Check facebook.com/napageneralstore/ for updates.
— NapaSport Steak House
145 Gasser Dr Suite A. Napa, 707-927-5956, napasportsteakhouse.com
Opens June 1 for lunch and dinner with a new menu and dry-aged steak program
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for dine-in or take-out.
— Napa Valley Bistro
975 Clinton St., Napa, 707-666-2383, napavalleybistro.com,
Reopens on June 3 for full-service dining. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. for lunch, and 4:30-8:30 p.m. for dinner. Sunday brunch is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by dinner service from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Happy hour is Wednesday through Friday, 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Corkage is $15 but they comp one bottle for each bottle purchased.
Masks will be worn by staff at all times, and guests will be required to wear them until the food is served.
Their take-out service will continue.
— Silverado Resort and Spa
1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, 707-257-5400, silveradoresort.com
Open for dine-in, as well as pick-up and take-out. Curbside pick-up is offered for Grill Restaurant and The Silverado Resort Market & Bakery
Spacious and plentiful parking is available near the market or in one of two large, free parking lots.
— Norman Rose Tavern
1401 First St., Napa, 258-1516, www.normanrosenapa.com
Opens on Wednesday, May 27, Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. for dine-in or take-out.
Online ordering is available through the website. Face coverings are required when not eating or drinking.
— Ristorante Allegria
1026 First St., Napa, 707-254-8006
Open for limited dine-in. Reservations recommended.
— St. Clair Brown
816 Vallejo St, 707-255-5591, stclairbrown.com
They are opening on Friday, May 29, at noon and taking reservations for seating in their garden area outside for meals, and wine and beer by the glass. They are also still available for bottle pick-up.
— Stone Brewing
930 Third St., Napa, 707-252-2337
Open for outside dining with safety precautions in place. Reservations are required. Guests may view menus and order via GoTab to limit contact. Reservations can be made online at StoneBrewing.com or via OpenTable.
— Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
3383 Solano Avenue, Redwood Plaza, Napa, 707-257-6880, squeezeinnhamburgers.com
Open Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dine-in or take-out (curbside delivery upon request)
All COVID-19 precautions to be followed.
Sweetie Pies Bakery
520 Main St., 707-257-7280
Open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for dining inside and outside and curbside pick-up and delivery. Dining is also available behind the Napa River Inn overlooking the Napa River.
— Tarla Mediterranean Grill
1480 First St., tarlagrill.com, 707-255-5599, info@tarlagrill.com
Tarla has reopened for dining with safety measures in place. Staff is wearing masks and guests are encouraged to wear masks as well.
They continue to offer food to go for pick-up or delivery, , which is free for orders of $75 or more. Order at tarlagrill.com. Receive 30% off for food and wine orders with ode ‘’ TARLA30 ‘’ at checkout.
— Zuzu
829 Main St, Napa, (707) 224-8555, zuzunapa.com
Limited in house dining is available, 5 to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations are required. They continue to offer take-out.
Masks are required when entering the building and moving about indoors but are not required while sitting at your table. Sanitized mask hooks will be provided for every table.
Yountville
-- Bottega
6525 Washington Street, Yountville, BottegaNapaValley.com, 707-945-1050
Open Tuesday through Sunday and remaining open between lunch and dinner., noon to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on the weekends.
Offering dine in, conscious private events and to-go.
Visit Facebook for updates, @BottegaNapaValley
— Brix Napa Valley
7377 St. Helena Highway, 707-944-2749
Brix is reopening on Friday, May 29, beginning with lunch at 11:30 a.m. Guests can dine inside or outside on the patio. It will be open at 10 a.m. for Sunday Brunch but they won’t have a buffet.
There is no bar seating, and motion-activated hand sanitizers will be available throughout the estate.
Both reservations and walk-in guests are welcome, but Brix cannot seat parties of more than 6.
Guests must wear masks when they arrive and any time they leave their table to walk through the restaurant or garden. Guests must remain six feet away from other parties the whole time they’re at Brix.
Brix will continue to offer a take-out menu. Reservations and orders can be made at www.brix.com.
— Protea Restaurant
6488 Washington St., Yountville, 707-415-5035, proteayv.com, @proteayv
Serving Puerto Rican specialties, it is open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 every day except Wednesday for dine-in curbside pick-up and delivery.
Rutherford
— Auberge du Soleil
180 Rutherford Hill Road, 707-967-3111, aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil/dine/the-restaurant-at-auberge-du-soleil/
Open seven days with continuous service from 11 a.m. until closing, with a new French bistro-inspired menu.
St. Helena
— Brasswood Bar + Kitchen
3111 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, 707-968-5434, www.Brasswood.com
Opening on June 1. The property is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
The restaurant 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in, take-out.
Brasswood Bar + Bakery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They also offer off-site catering.
— Farmstead
738 Main St., 7070-963-4555, longmeadowranch.com/eat-drink/restaurant
Open for dine-in and takeout. “Weekly Traditions” means, grocery staples and produce boxes are also available.
Hours vary for the restaurant, cafe, garden bar, and general store. Check the website for details.
— PRESS
587 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena
PRESS Restaurant in St. Helena is opening for lunch dining on the patio and indoor dining for dinner. It continues to offer new curbside pick-up featuring some of the restaurant’s favorite dishes and wines.
For menus and ordering, visit pressnapavalley.com/online-ordering/press/menu.
Calistoga
— Cafe Sarafornia
1413 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga; 707-942-0555
Open seven days a week, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dine-in, take-out and limited delivery. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
— Sam’s General Store
109 Wappo Ave., 707-942-4200, www.samsgeneral.store
Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for dine-in, or order ahead on the website for grab and go.
-- Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery
1250 Lincoln Ave., 707-942-4101, calistogainn.com
Serving lunch and dinner daily on the patio and in the beer garden. Guests are required to wear masks when entering and leaving the property.
— Solbar
755 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga,
Solbar at Solage resort is now open seven days a week. It is also offering takeout on Wednesday through Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m. Order takeout at exploretock.com.
— Sushi Mambo
1631 Lincoln Ave. Calistoga, 707-942-4699
Now open for Japanese cuisine, seven days a week. View the menu at Sushimambo.com.
