Napa Valley Restaurant Week: Mother Nature guides the menu at the CIA at Copia

Napa Valley Restaurant Week, Jan. 20 to 29 this year, offers an opportunity to explore new restaurants or visit old favorites, with a variety of options for prix fixe meals and specials, from Napa to Calistoga.

The full list of offers is at visitnapavalley.com/events/annual-events/restaurant-week/.

Among those offering a deal is The Grove at the CIA at Copia, which will be serving a three-course meal for $49 per person.

A note mentions that the CIA menu is "subject to change to bring you the freshest ingredients from our garden," which gives a clue to the direction the restaurant is taking under the leadership of its new executive chef, Dominic Orisini.

The restaurant at the CIA at Copia has undergone multiple incarnations from Julia's Kitchen, as it was called when the new Copia: The American Center for Wine, Food and the Arts opened in 2001, to today's restaurant, The Grove, serving dinner both inside the restaurant and outside under the olive trees, surrounded by Copia's extensive year-round gardens.

But with Orsini, who came on board last fall, the restaurant may have come home to its simplest but truest expression of the mission of Copia, as it was originally envisioned as center for food, wine and art, especially of Napa Valley, as well as the CIA's own goals to celebrate and explore the American bounty.

It all begins with the garden, said Orsini, who began a meeting to demonstrate some of the dishes on The Grove menu by heading out into the gardens. There, as he looked over what was coming into season in winter, he also paused to introduce a new seed-sharing station where people can bring in seeds they have harvested and trade them for others.

"It is a great idea of which we are really proud," he said, "to encourage people take advantage of this valley where you really can garden year-round."

Orsini grew up in a culinary family on the East Coast who not only gave him his love of food, gardening and cooking but applauded his decision to become a chef. "For them it was for them as good as saying I wanted to be a priest," he said, laughing.

After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America campus at Hyde Park, New York in 1995, he headed west to work at the CIA at Greystone in St. Helena, as chef de partie in the Wine Spectator Greystone Restaurant and special events, and then as the assistant demonstration chef at the De Baun Theatre.

"I fell in love with the produce," he said, an experience he shares with many who come to Napa from the east; and he also fell in love with a woman enrolled in the CIA's baking and pastry program.

Finding himself married and then the father of two children influenced his next decision to take a job as chef at Silver Oak Winery in Oakville. "I wanted to spend time with my family," he said. "I wanted to balance my life and work. I realized my future was in wine."

A job as a winery chef not only offered a less grueling schedule than the demanding restaurant world, but gave him the opportunity to increase his wine savvy. In 2016, he published "Silver Oak Cookbook: Life in a Cabernet Kitchen."

As his two boys grew into teenagers, Orsini said he decided he was ready for a new challenge. "Wineries want good food," he said, "but wine is the star."

The job as executive chef directing culinary programs at the CIA at Copia beckoned. "The CIA has always been good to me," he said. His first major event at the CIA at Copia was the American Bounty program, which took place last fall and featured other CIA grads. His own presentation focused on the bounty of the Napa Valley, food and wine.

As he devises his seasonal menus at the CIA, he looks to the gardens. "Mother Nature really tells us what to cook," he said.

"But omnivores don't need to worry," he added. "People will always be able to find their steak, chicken or fish but I always want to make sure that there is a variety of vegetable and vegetarian dishes."

Back inside, he provided a demonstration of how they are using the garden in their menu, but he shared a taste of a wild-yeast leavened bread from his 14-year-old starter, nicknamed “Mangia” or "eat up" in Italian because they "feed her twice a day."

The next dish was the harissa honey-roasted carrots from Copia’s culinary garden, served over Greek yogurt and topped with a smoked semolina grain (freekeh) and garbanzo beans, pomegranate seeds, pistachios and mint.

After that was a toasted farro risotto with petite mushrooms and red mustard greens dusted with a toasted farro powder that gave the dish a traditional risotto-like texture.

The main dish was a crispy-skin Liberty Ranch duck breast served over collard greens sauteed with caramelized shallots and candied mandarin oranges, served with potatoes fried in duck fat.

In each instance, the basic protein got its seasonal flair and enticing complexity from the fruits and vegetables he added.

Orsini also introduced The Grove's pastry chef, Ashley Goodloe, a 2002 CIA grad who had just won the Gingerbread Baking's Holiday Championship for her inspired creation of "The Great Polar Bear Race," rendered in gingerbread.

Goodloe too takes inspiration for her desserts from the gardens, like the sweet garden carrot cake, which is on the menu for the upcoming Restaurant Week, along with a chocolate mousse.

Diners during Restaurant Week will also be able to taste the honey and harissa roasted carrot dish Orsini prepared. It's one of the prix fixe menu starters, along with a Caesar salad with garden radishes and daikon and a winter vegetable ribollita soup with gigante beans and Russian red kale.

The main course offerings for the prix fixe menus will change daily, but include Wednesday's Cajun shrimp and cheddar grits; Thursdays' barbecued baby back pork ribs with cornbread and "adult" mac and cheese; Friday's smoked prime rib with twice-baked sweet potatoes; Saturday's beef short rib Bourguignon over faro tagliatelle; and Sunday's drunken fried chicken breast with charred pineapple honey, guajillo butter and mashed potatoes.

That's the Restaurant Week menu as it stands now — unless Mother Nature decides to revise it with new ideas from the garden.

Reservations are highly advised for the Restaurant Week specials. For the CIA at Copia, at 500 First St., Napa, visit ciaatcopia.com.

Scenes from the 2021 Worlds of Flavor at the CIA at Copia