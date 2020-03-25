Napa Valley restaurants offer options for take-out and delivery

Press Restaurant in St. Helena has launched two new Curbside Pick Up Menus featuring some of the restaurant’s favorite dishes and wines. The curb-side pick-up menus can be ordered in advance, and pick-up times are from noon to 8 p.m.

The Press Combo Meal is $18 for four items. A la carte additions are also available. Press Prix fixe dinner is $45 per person and includes a first course, a main dish (two steak cut options) and a side dish, plus sourdough bread, a shortbread cookie and a caramel. The menu is 30% off from the dine-in restaurant prices.

Calistoga

Owner Sasan Nayeri writes: “We are offering delivery and take out for our Famous and Popular Fried Chicken Dinner to go. This week, the sides include Mac and Cheese (ridiculously good, I used to be on a diet, not any longer!), Biscuit and Honey Butter and Little Gem lettuce salad. The dinner that in summer time is at $55 is available for $35 and it feeds 4-5 people. We can also deliver to Calistioga ($10) or St Helena ($20). We are asking folks to pay the delivery fee directly to the driver—we have been able to keep quite a few people on the clock by doing these things.”— La Gitana Taco Truck