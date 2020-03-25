Napa Valley restaurants offer options for take-out and delivery

We are sharing news from local restaurants as it comes into the newsroom. Please be aware, however, that it is an incomplete list and that changes are happening daily. Send items to Sasha Paulsen at spaulsen@napanews.com or fill out the form here: napavalleyregister.com/forms/restaurantguide.
NAPA
— Angèle is closed until April 1.
-- Annette's Chocolates
1321 First St., Napa, anettes.com
They are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for curbside, at-door pick-ups or local delivery through Doordash and Grubhub. Call 252-4228 ex 1. to place orders for Anette's Easter rocky road and chocolate bunnies as well as other chocolates, brittles, sauces and pints of ice cream.
— Avow
813 Main St. Napa, (707) 203-8900, avownapa.com/takeout
Delivery, curbside, carry out Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are offering carry out bottles of select wine, beer and cocktails. Curbside pick-up will be located in the Loading Zone on Main St.
— Big D Burgers
1005 Silverado Trail, Napa, www.toasttab.com/big-d-burgers/v2/online-order#!/
Their menu is available for take-out orders by calling or online, Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They also offer DoorDash delivery.
— Boon Fly Cafe
Boon Fly is closing temporarily.
— Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ
975 First St., Napa, 707-226-3976.
Get curbside pick-up at Bounty Hunter, daily, noon to 6 p.m. View the menu at bountyhunterwinebar.com and get updates at facebook.com/bountyhunterwinebar/. Pull up in the back parking lot off Main Street.
— Brix Napa Valley
7377 St. Helena Highway,
Their pick-up menu, including fried chicken, burgers and salads, is available Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Their entire wine list is available, too. Orders can be placed by calling 707-944-2749 or by visiting www.brix.com.
— Bui Bistro
976 Pearl St., Napa
Patrick Bui is making his French-Vietnamese dishes to go, including a wonderful pho. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. View the menu at www.Buibistrorestaurant.com. Call for orders 707-255 5417.
— Ca’Momi Osteria
1141 First St., Napa
Ca’ Momi Osteria is offering dinner, wine and cocktails to-go via take-out (curbside) or delivery 5 to 9 p.m., every day of the week. Lunch is also available for take-out or delivery Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delivery service is available for the city of Napa and Yountville. Take-out can be picked up via curbside behind the restaurant. To place an order, visit toasttab.com/camomiosteria/v2/online-order#!/order.
— Celadon
500 Main St., Suite G, Napa
Celadon is offering a dinner for four for $100, which includes four salads, four entrees, and four desserts. View the menu at celadonnapa.com. Call 707-254-9690 to place orders for curbside pick-up or delivery.
Park in the loading zone in front of Celadon, and call and they will bring your order out.
— Cole’s Chop House
1122 Main St. Napa
Cole’s Chop House is open for take-out and delivery service.To place an order go to www.coleschophouse.com or call 707-567-1456. Delivery service is available 5 to 8 p.m. Fifty percent gift card sales go directly to the employees of the restaurant. Cards may be purchased through the website or by calling 567-2456.
— Compline
1300 First St., #312, Napa, 707-492-8150, complinewine.com
Compline Wine Bar, Restaurant and Merchant is offering home delivery for lunch and dinner within Napa, They also deliver wine from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Check out their Instagram and website for the menu and more details.
-- Cream
145 Gasser Drive, Suite C, 707-294-2824
They offer carry out and delivery through DoorDash of their ice cream specialties. View the menu at Creamnation.com.
— Curbside Q
3900 Bel Aire Plaza, 707-224-6600
Curbside pick-up is at the side door of the restaurant. Order online at theqrandb.com. They are will offering wine to go at $15 per bottle. The Q is open seven days a week, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
— Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
1335 West Imola Ave., Dickeys.com
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Napa is available for catering lunch or dinner and provide curbside delivery or home delivery with DoorDash and UberEats.
— Don Perico Restaurant
1106 First St., Napa, 707-252-4707
Don Perico is open for take-out orders, daily, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The menu is at Donpericos.com.
— The Dutch Door
The Dutch Door in downtown Napa offers take-out of soups, vegan chili, wraps, and sandwiches, including their popular Korean Fried Chicken Sando. The health-conscious Buddha Bowl is also a current hit. View the menu at thedutchdoornapa.com. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 245 First St., Napa (the take-out door is around the corner on Randolph Street, 707-880-8301.
-- Eiko's
1300 First St. #385, Napa, Eikosnapa.com, 707-501-4444, ext.1
Open for pick-up from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. They are on Door Dash and are offering house delivery for orders over $75.
— El Guadalajara Restaurant
El Guadalajara is offering curbside pick-up at 1520 Silverado Trail. Call 707-253-1840 place orders and check their Facebook page for updates.
— Filippi’s Pizza Grotto
Filippi’s is offering curbside and take-out service, as well as DoorDash delivery. During the shelter-at-home time, they are offering their Italian Feast as a take-out option. 645 First St., Napa, 707-254-9700; realcheesepizza.com
— Fazerrati’s Pizza
1517 W. Imola Ave., Napa
Fazerrati’s Pizza is offering direct delivery and curbside take out from 11 a.m to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Phone 707-255-1188 or place orders online at fazerratispizza.com.
— Foodshed Take Away
3385 Old California Way, 707-255-3340, foodshedpizza.org/
Foodshed Take Away is waiving the local delivery charge within five miles for a $30 minimum. They deliver pizza and dinners, hot or cold, seasonal salads, beer and wine, fresh pasta, pasta sauces, and desserts. They are open for pick-up as well.
— Fresh Mex
641 Trancas St., by Nob Hill in Napa
Open for pickup and DoorDash/GrubHub delivery on Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 637-4884.
— Frida’s Mexican Grill
1533 Trancas St., Napa
Curbside order pick-up is available. Call 707-252-3575 or view the menu at Fridasmexicangrill.com/menu. Pick up in parking lot.
— Fume Bistro
4050 Byway East, Napa
Open for take-out or curbside pick-up Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (closed on Sundays). Fume Bistro is accepting DoorDash orders for delivery. Call to place an order to go. Visit fumebistro.com or Fume Bistro on Facebook and Instagram for the menu and updates. 707-257-1999
— Genova Delicatessen
1550 Trancas St., Napa, 707-253-8686; fax 707-253-2487
Genova is open for call-in and pick-up, when drivers are available. They will be taking orders Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They write: “Please be patient, as you may know we are old school and low tech. If we don’t pick up the phone that means both lines are busy. You can come on in, or just keep calling. Thank you for your business.”
— Golden Bagel
3240 Jefferson St. Keep your bagels stocked with take-out orders. Call 707-258-1413 to place orders.
— Gran Electrica
1313 Main St., Napa
Gran Electrica is temporarily closing its doors for service, but opening phone lines for customers to order build-your-own Taco Survival Kits (vegetable, chicken and beef) for lunch and dinner on Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Chips, salsa and guacamole are also available, along with grilled corn, beans, rice and desserts.
Call 707-258-1313 to place your order for pick-up.
— Gott’s Roadside
644 First St., Napa
Gott’s Roadside is offering delivery and curb-side pickup at, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily. Guests can order online or by phone. For curbside pick-up, once you have parked, call 707-224-6900 to give your location and they will bring your order out to you. View the menu at gotts.com.
— Hal Yamashita
1300 Main St., Napa
Hal Yamashita Japanese restaurant in Napa is offering Bento boxes with sushi and kaarage (fried chicken) to go. These will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Order by email at bentobox@halnapa.com or by calling 707-699-1844. Allow one hour for pick-up. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.
— Heritage @ Home
3824 Be Aire Plaza, HeritageEats.com
Heritage Eats serves house-made, international choices of wraps, rice bowls, salads and sandwiches. They are creating a Heritage Market option and can provide raw and cooked food that will give locals the option to have prepared weekly food or cook on their own with their instructions.
— Hog Island Oysters
Hog Island Oysters at Oxbow Public Market in Napa is offering to-go and curbside delivery. Call 707-251-8113 to order ahead or ask questions. Hog Island is open from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu and more information is at hogislandoysters.com/restaurants/napa.
— Kitchen Door Restaurant --Closed temporarily
-- La Saison
748 California Blvd., Napa, (707) 637-3722
They are beginning salad deliveries on March 26. Order at lasaisonnapavalley.com/product/salads/.
— Las Palmas
1730 Yajome St.
Las Palmas is offering take-out on Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The menu is at napalaspalmas.com. Place orders by phone at 707- 257-1514.
— Le Paris Cafe
House-made pastries and sandwiches and more. Call to see what is available.
The Napa location, 828 Brown St., Napa, is open for carry-out with delivery coming soon. Call 707-927-3623.
The American Canyon cafe at 3921 Broadway is open for carry out and delivery. Call 707-731-0948.
— Love Foods
Love Foods is offering free delivery in Napa and Sonoma as well as pick-up at their Napa location, 1758 Industrial Way Suite 106, on Monday and Wednesday. A revolving menu, found at 44lovefoods.com, includes dinners such as pad thai, chicken pot pie and Cajun pasta, as well as desserts and breakfast items.
Text 707-867-1537 for curbside pickup and special instructions for home delivery.
— Mercadito Food Truck
Valentin Atayde will bring his food truck to St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery at 816 Vallejo St., Napa, Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. They offer food made to order and also “Grab & Go” dishes. They will be offering vegan dishes on all three days and will be delivering through DoorDash all three days.
St. Clair Brown will have beer and wine available to go (bottled), but is not pouring any on location.
Find menus and updates at mercaditofoodtruck.com or instagram.com/mercaditofoodtruck. Call to order 707-655-7159.
— Meritage Resort
875 Bordeaux Way, Napa
The outlets and tasting rooms are closing temporarily, but Fivetown Grocery remains open daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with light grocery store items, full coffee/tea service, grab-and-go items and frozen food. They have two microwave/to-go ware areas where guests and locals can heat up items.
— Momo House
1408 Clay St., Napa, 707-637-4476, momohousenapa.com
Momo House is offering Nepalese specialties for delivery and pick-up. It is open daily except for Tuesday.
-- Moe's Hot Dogs
1453 W Imola Ave., (707) 258-8905
Available for walk-in, to-go orders, curbside delivery, online Ordering, and DoorDash delivery, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. They are located next to Grocery Outlet with plenty of parking. Order online at www.moshotdogs.com.
-- Mod Pizza
304 Soscol Ave., Napa, (707) 346-6758
They are open for delivery and pick-up daily, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Delivery is free on the weekend of March 27-29. Call for orders or go to MODPizza.com.
— Mustards Grill
7399 Saint Helena Highway, 707-944-2424
Mustards Grill is now providing take-out with curbside pick-up seven days a week, from from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. View the menu at mustardsgrill.com. Online ordering with third-party delivery is coming soon.
-- Napa Noodles
1124 First St., Napa, 707-492-8079, napanoodles.com
Open for pick-up from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. They are also are on Door Dash.
— NapaSport
145 Gasser Drive, Suite A, Napa, 707-927-5956.
NapaSport is open for take-out from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will do curbside delivery, but also have a dedicated take-out window so people don’t have to go into the restaurant.
They are offering $5 and $10 items out of their take-out window. The selections will change daily and include an appetizer, soup and salad all at $5 and three entree options all at $10. Desserts are $5.
Check their website, napasportsteakhouse.com/ or Facebook for daily comfort food menus.
-- Olive and Hay
875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort/dining/olive-and-hay
Olive & Hay is offering daily to-go options of their Italian specialties, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
— Oxbow Public Market
644 First St., Napa
Most tenants are open for retail, curbside pick-up, and/or to-go orders. Visit oxbowpublicmarket.com/#merchants to place an order with the individual merchants.
-- Papa Murphy's Take 'N Bake Pizza
1800 Soscol Ave suite B, (707) 254-1234, order.papamurphys.com
They are open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They deliver through seamless.com, grubhub.com and doordash.com
— Phat Salads
Phat Salads Food Truck is offering pick-up and deliveries for lunch service. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner beginning on March 24, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday deliveries are available with 24-hour notice. Check website, phatsalads.com, or call 707-363-9658 for daily location and specials.
— The Q
3900 D, Bel Aire Plaza, Napa
The Q is offering curbside pick-up for online orders daily from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Place your order at theqrandb.com, look for the tent and an employee will bring your order to you.
— Red Rock Cafe and Backdoor BBQ
1010 Lincoln Ave., Napa
They are offering take-out and curbside service of their classic barbecue fare and burgers. The take-out menu is at backdoorbbq.com.
— Ristorante Allegria
1026 First St., Napa
Allegria is offering a 30% discount on take-out items, including family-style meals. View the menu at ristoranteallegria.com. Order online for curbside pickup or delivery or call 707-254-8006.
-- Small World
932 Coombs St., Napa
Open for take-out on Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed on Sunday. Call (707) 224-7743 to place orders.
— Soda Canyon Store
They deliveries of groceries coming in daily and are serving their full menu in the deli for pick-up.
Text 707-732-1960 for orders. Call 707-252-0285 for orders or delivery inquiries. Delivery can be arranged based on staff availability at the time needed.
Soda Canyon Store, 4006 Silverado Trail, Napa, info@sodacanyonstore.com
— Southside
Southside Carneros, Southside Yountville and Southside Century are closed until further notice.
— Sticky Business Barbecue
1758 Industrial Way, Suite 107, Napa, 707-704-1814.
Sticky Business is taking orders for the weekends with pick-up between 4 and 7 p.m. Each guest will get a designated pick-up time and the staff will bring the food to your car. Orders need to be placed via their website, squareup.com/store/StickyBusinessBBQ, by 8 p.m. on Friday.
— Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
3383 Solano Ave., in Redwood Plaza, Napa
Squeeze Inn is open for take-out as well as DoorDash orders, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Curbside delivery by request. Call 257-6880.
— Sweetie Pies
520 Main St., Napa, 707-257-7280, sweetiepies.com
The Napa bakery and lunch spot is offering breakfast and lunch items to go, plus pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, coffee and and soft drinks. They have in-store pick-up, curbside delivery with parking spaces designated for 15- minute parking, and home delivery via DoorDash or GrubHub.
— Tarla Grill
1480 First St., Napa, 707-255-5599
They have a full catering menu in addition to daily menus and family style dinners .If you order online and use the guest valet zone for pick-up, they will extend a 30% discount off the food. They are also offering 30% off of bottles of wine. They partner with both DoorDash and GrubHub for home delivery.
Go to www.TarlaGrill.com to see the menus and for online ordering. Thank you for your support and we look forward to serving the community. Use promo code ‘’TARLA15’’ at check out to receive 30% discount for online pick-up orders. Promo code is valid until April 30. The promo code can’t be combined with any other offer.
The Andaz Hotel next door is offering the use of their curbside for Tarla Takeaway.
-- Taqueria Maria
640 Third St., Napa, (707) 257-6925
Open for delivery and take out.
— Trancas Steakhouse
999 Trancas St., Napa
Their take-out menu is at Trancassteakhouse.com. Call 707-258-9990 for curbside pick-up.
— Trini’s Catering
Call 707-287-8997 or visit m.facebook.com/TCNapaValley/ for more information.
— Villa Corona
3614 Bel Air Plaza, 707-257-8685, villacoronacatering.com
The family-owned Villa Corona Mexican restaurant in Napa is offering curbside pick-up of their popular Mexican specialties.
Yountville, Rutherford and Oakville
-- Ad Hoc
Ad Hoc To-Go, a culinary collective of the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group's Yountville kitchens and the culinary garden, are creating a daily changing, three-course family-style menu offered to-go, ready to reheat and serve. The menu is $19.50 per person, and they are also offering wines from the menu for take-out as well.
Ad Hoc at Home is available for pick-up Monday-Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. You can order online or call 707-681-2554 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Pick up is available in the restaurant or curbside in Ad Hoc's parking lot at 6476 Washington St. Call us 707-681-2554 when you arrive and a member of the team will be out promptly with your order.
Fried Chicken will be on the menu for Fridays,
-- Bouchon Bakery
6528 Washington St. (707) 944-2253
The bakery is open daily from 8 a.m to 2 p.m., offering freshly baked bread, coffee and pastries, salads, sandwiches, and desserts.
— Ciccio
6770 Washington St., Yountville
Ciccio Italian restaurant, is offering take-out on Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Order online at ciccionapavalley.com, by phone at 707-945-1000 or in person.
— Oakville Grocery
Oakville Grocery and Atelier Fine Foods in Yountville are offer curbside pick-up and a 15% discount for locals. Menus are online at atelierfinefoods.com and oakvillegrocery.com. Shoppers can call in advance to place an order that will be brought to the car when they arrive. The stores are open take home both prepared and packaged foods. Customers can also save 15% on online purchases with the code FAMILY15.
Atelier Fine Foods, 6505 Washington St., Yountville, 707-934-8237, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday
Oakville Grocery, 7856 St. Helena Highway, Oakville, 707-944-8802, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily
— Perry Lang’s
6539 Washington St. Yountville, 707-945-4522, perrylangs.com
Perry Lang’s Yountville steakhouse is now offering take-out and curbside delivery options that include a Dry-Aged Burger with American cheese, sweet onion, pickles and duck fat fries; Chicken Cooked Under a Brick with sage, cranberry relish, and spinach gratin; and hearty sides such as Buttery Mashed Potatoes, Brown Butter Roasted Mushrooms, and Classic Steak House Creamed Spinach.
To place orders, call the restaurant directly at 707-945-4522 or email info@perrylangs.com.
-- R+ D Kitchen
6795 Washington St. Yountville, (707) 945-0920,
Open for take-out. Order online at rd-kitchen.com/locations/yountville/
-- Rutherford Grill
1180 Rutherford Road, Rutherford,
Open for take-out with curbside delivery. View the menu and order at rutherfordgrill.com.
St. Helena
— A&W
501 Main St., St. Helena, 963-4333
Drive-through is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Call-in orders are accepted for pick-up in the drive-through or at the front door. No walk-up or bicycle orders at the drive-through.
— Cook St. Helena
1310 Main St., St. Helena
Cook’s full menu is available, along with cook-at-home meal kits, for curb-side pick-up, on Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. View the menu at cooksthelena.com/cookmenu/. Call 707-963-7088 ext. 2 and let them know you’d like curbside pick-up when ordering.
— Farmstead
38 Main St., St. Helena, 707-963-4555
The restaurant is open for business offering to-go and delivery orders from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Visit longmeadowranch.com/togo, choose pick-up or deliver and make your selections, and pick up at Farmstead or have it delivered to your front door.
Farmstead has craft beers and Long Meadow Ranch wines available for delivery.
— Gary’s Napa Valley
607 St Helena Highway, (707) 531-7660
Gary’s is accepting orders for delivery or curbside pick-up by calling the store, via their mobile app, Gary’s Now, or at a temporary new website, www.garyslocal.com, which provides real-time inventory for each store. While the store normally offers 1-hour delivery, during this time, they have modified this to a 24– to 48-hour delivery window.
— Gillwoods Cafe
1313 Main St., St. Helena, 707-963-1788
Gillwoods Cafe is offering take-out of fresh-baked sandwich bread and other items from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. View their menu at gillwoodscafe.com/menus
-- Goose and Gander -- closed temporarily
— Gott’s St. Helena
Gott’s is open for pick-up and delivery. 233 Main St., gotts.com/locations
— Press
587 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena
Press Restaurant in St. Helena has launched two new Curbside Pick Up Menus featuring some of the restaurant’s favorite dishes and wines. The curb-side pick-up menus can be ordered in advance, and pick-up times are from noon to 8 p.m.
The Press Combo Meal is $18 for four items. A la carte additions are also available. Press Prix fixe dinner is $45 per person and includes a first course, a main dish (two steak cut options) and a side dish, plus sourdough bread, a shortbread cookie and a caramel. The menu is 30% off from the dine-in restaurant prices.
For menus and ordering, visit pressnapavalley.com/online-ordering/press/menu.
Calistoga
— Evangeline
1226 Washington St., evangelinenapa.com, 707-341-3131
Owner Sasan Nayeri writes: “We are offering delivery and take out for our Famous and Popular Fried Chicken Dinner to go. This week, the sides include Mac and Cheese (ridiculously good, I used to be on a diet, not any longer!), Biscuit and Honey Butter and Little Gem lettuce salad. The dinner that in summer time is at $55 is available for $35 and it feeds 4-5 people. We can also deliver to Calistioga ($10) or St Helena ($20). We are asking folks to pay the delivery fee directly to the driver—we have been able to keep quite a few people on the clock by doing these things.”— La Gitana Taco Truck
La Gitana is open from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1102 Tubbs Lane, Calistoga. Call or text 707-541-8246 for pick-up at the truck.
Get updates at la gitana taco truck Facebook and Instagram.
— Sushi Mambo
1631 Lincoln Ave. Calistoga
Through April 7 Sushi Mambo is offering a 10% discount on take-out orders, seven days a week. Hours are Monday through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 8:30 p.m.
Visit the website, Sushimambo.com. Customers may place orders by calling 707-942-4699 or texting 707-339-9905. Curbside delivery is available.
American Canyon
Jose Rueda, owner of Tacos Michoacan, is taking to-go orders from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 707-642-2349 or find the truck at 3945 Broadway St.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.