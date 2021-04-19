Napa Valley's Janet Fletcher publishes new cookbook

A common misconception about cookbook writing is that people don’t understand how well the recipes are tested.

“The testing is rigorous. Many professional kitchens are different than home kitchens. The cooking process may vary as far as the timing and types of pots or pans available. I watched every chef prepare each dish and took detailed notes. If I had any questions, I tested it at home.

“Professional chefs, in general, are used to having prep cooks assist them. The chefs can send the cooks out to the garden for a few sprigs of mint or parsley. Most home cooks don’t have that luxury.

“I make sure the recipes are accessible to home cooks. If an ingredient is unusual, I ask what the consumer can substitute. For instance, in the crostini recipe, the spice combination Dukkah has a lot of ingredients. The home cook can purchase already mixed Dukkah at Whole Spice (in the Oxbow Public Market).

“Many of the wineries plan to highlight their gardens and my book at special events,” Fletcher said. “People should keep their eye out for an opportunity to visit these gardens. They’ll see the commitment to a life that’s sustainable and the value of fresh garden-to-table.”