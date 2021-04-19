Napa Valley's Janet Fletcher publishes new cookbook

Janet Fletcher is a nationally recognized authority on cheese, a magazine and newspaper writer; an instructor, three-time James Beard award recipient for journalism and the author of 32 books on culinary arts. Her newest book “Gather: Casual Cooking from Wine Country” has just been released.
In it, Fletcher introduces readers to winery gardens and to the flavorful seasonality that can be produced from them.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“The book started as a magazine assignment about three or four culinary gardens at wineries,” said Fletcher, who has lived in Napa for 23 years. “The gardens were nice and beautiful but, to wineries, they are essential to hospitality, sustainability and to express the wineries’ love of the farm-to-table lifestyle.”
“Gather” is more than a years’ long work for Fletcher, along with noted photographer Meg Smith and Jenny Barry of Jennifer Barry Design, who shepherded the book’s gorgeous, lush design.
“It features 13 wineries with edible gardens along with recipes,” explained Fletcher. “Most of the wineries are in Napa Valley.”
“Beringer Vineyards uses part of their land as sensory gardens for visitors,” Fetcher said. “People are encouraged to smell blossoms, mint, all the aromatics so they can get a better sense of wine descriptors.”
As winemaker Chrissy Wittmann of Prisoner Wine Company said in the book, “The garden helps me describe wine better, and it has been an inspiration for starting a garden at home.”
An avid gardener herself, touring all the winery gardens gave Fletcher ideas for her own.
“I absolutely got tips,” she said. “Prisoner Wine Company grows over a dozen different basil plants, ones I didn’t know existed. As a result, I’m planting more diversity. I’m also using more flowers mixed with my vegetables to draw beneficial insects.”
Wineries utilize their crops in different ways
“I love to see how the vegetables at some wineries are used to encourage staff’s wellness. At Trefethen Family Vineyard, the produce their chef doesn’t need goes to staff and they rotate the bounty between departments. Regusci Winery has a small farm stand, and visitors can purchase it on the honor system. Clif Family Winery’s garden is like a small farm and they use their edibles on the Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck.”
Winery and other chefs, such as Ken Frank, chef-owner of La Toque in Napa, have perfected delectable recipes from the gardens explored throughout the book.
“The recipes range from beginner to advanced. Simple but delicious recipes include Cakebread Cellar’s crostini and Prisoner’s caramelized spring vegetable dip—very tasty. Then there’s Robert Mondavi Winery’s gorgeous edible flower roll,” said Fletcher and chuckled at the thought of the elaborate creation. “That one’s not for a beginner.”
A common misconception about cookbook writing is that people don’t understand how well the recipes are tested.
“The testing is rigorous. Many professional kitchens are different than home kitchens. The cooking process may vary as far as the timing and types of pots or pans available. I watched every chef prepare each dish and took detailed notes. If I had any questions, I tested it at home.
“Professional chefs, in general, are used to having prep cooks assist them. The chefs can send the cooks out to the garden for a few sprigs of mint or parsley. Most home cooks don’t have that luxury.
“I make sure the recipes are accessible to home cooks. If an ingredient is unusual, I ask what the consumer can substitute. For instance, in the crostini recipe, the spice combination Dukkah has a lot of ingredients. The home cook can purchase already mixed Dukkah at Whole Spice (in the Oxbow Public Market).
“Many of the wineries plan to highlight their gardens and my book at special events,” Fletcher said. “People should keep their eye out for an opportunity to visit these gardens. They’ll see the commitment to a life that’s sustainable and the value of fresh garden-to-table.”
“Gather: Casual Cooking from Wine Country Gardens” is available at the wineries featured in the book.
Caramelized Spring Onion Dip with Spring Vegetable Crudités
The Prisoner Wine Company
Makes about 2½ cups
This caramelized onion dip is understandably a favorite, whether served with potato chips or a cornucopia of garden vegetables. In spring, many of the dippers— like radishes, baby rainbow carrots, and baby fennel—can be served raw.
2 tablespoons canola oil
3 cups chopped spring onions, white and pale green part only
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup fresh rindless goat cheese (about 4 ounces), at room temperature
2 ⁄3 cup crème fraîche
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk
2 tablespoons onion powder
1 tablespoon garlic powder
Thinly sliced fresh chives, for garnish.
Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onions and a pinch of salt, lower the heat to medium and cook, stirring often and reducing the heat as needed to prevent burning, until the onion is meltingly soft, dark, and sweet about 35 minutes. Add a splash of water whenever the onions threaten to stick or scorch. Transfer the onions to a bowl or baking sheet and let cool completely. In a bowl, whisk together the goat cheese, crème fraîche, buttermilk, onion powder, garlic powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and black pepper to taste. Whisk in water as needed to thin to dip consistency. Stir in the caramelized onions. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with chives. Surround with crudités and serve.