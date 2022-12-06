Napa Valley's Press restaurant receives a Michelin star

Press restaurant in St. Helena became the newest Napa Valley restaurant to receive a Michelin star when the dining guide announced its 2022 awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 5.
One star represents "high-quality cooking worth a stop," in Michelin's vocabulary.
In addition, Press' sommelier Vincent Morrow received the Michelin Sommelier Award.
Michelin's fourth edition of the Guide California included 599 restaurants, among them 11 Green Stars for leadership in sustainability practices. California is home to 11 of the 13 Green Stars in North America.
In addition to its highly-valued stars, Michelin awarded 15 new Bib Gourmands, designating restaurants that they judged to represent exceptional quality for the price. (No new ones were named in Napa Valley.)
The 2022 guide named one new three-star restaurant, Addison in San Diego, bringing the state’s tally to seven (of 14 three-star restaurants in the U.S.).
The new one-star restaurants in 2022 also included the recently opened Cyrus in Geyserville.
Press, opened in 2005 by Leslie Rudd, quickly became a local favorite. A steakhouse, with an extensive wine list focused on Napa Valley wines, it was a natural gathering spot for vintners and winemakers to pour their wines.
Under the current leadership of chef Philip Tessier and Samantha Rudd, the menu has evolved into varied and sophisticated offerings, including a chef's tasting menu.
In 2015, Tessier, along with chef Stephen Skylar, led the team that earned the U.S. its first silver medal in the Bocuse d'Or, the culinary Olympics that takes place biennially in Lyon, France. Two years later, Tessier coached the team that won the the U.S. its first gold medal.
Michelin's other one-star restaurants in Napa Valley are La Toque and Kenzo in Napa and Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford.
After the Restaurant at Meadowood burned in the 2020 wildfires, French Laundry in Yountville remains the valley's one three-star establishment.
