 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Napa Valley's Press restaurant receives a Michelin star

  • Updated
  • 0
Phil Tessier

Philip Tessier is chef and partner at St. Helena's Press restaurant, which received its first Michelin star in the 2022 awards announced on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. 

 Nader Khouri photo

Press restaurant in St. Helena became the newest Napa Valley restaurant to receive a Michelin star when the dining guide announced its 2022 awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 5.

One star represents "high-quality cooking worth a stop," in Michelin's vocabulary. 

In addition, Press' sommelier Vincent Morrow received the Michelin Sommelier Award.

Michelin's fourth edition of the Guide California included 599 restaurants, among them 11 Green Stars for leadership in sustainability practices. California is home to 11 of the 13 Green Stars in North America.

In addition to its highly-valued stars, Michelin awarded 15 new Bib Gourmands, designating restaurants that they judged to represent exceptional quality for the price. (No new ones were named in Napa Valley.) 

The 2022 guide named one new three-star restaurant, Addison in San Diego, bringing the state’s tally to seven (of 14 three-star restaurants in the U.S.).

People are also reading…

The new one-star restaurants in 2022 also included the recently opened Cyrus in Geyserville.

Press, opened in 2005 by Leslie Rudd, quickly became a local favorite. A steakhouse, with an extensive wine list focused on Napa Valley wines, it was a natural gathering spot for vintners and winemakers to pour their wines.

Under the current leadership of chef Philip Tessier and Samantha Rudd, the menu has evolved into varied and sophisticated offerings, including a chef's tasting menu. 

In 2015, Tessier, along with chef Stephen Skylar, led the team that earned the U.S. its first silver medal in the Bocuse d'Or, the culinary Olympics that takes place biennially in Lyon, France. Two years later, Tessier coached the team that won the the U.S. its first gold medal. 

Michelin's other one-star restaurants in Napa Valley are La Toque and Kenzo in Napa and Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford.

After the Restaurant at Meadowood burned in the 2020 wildfires, French Laundry in Yountville remains the valley's one three-star establishment. 

After years of learning from his parents and working in French kitchens Chef Carlos Gaytán opened his own restaurant, Mexique, and became the first Mexican-born chef to win the most coveted prize in the culinary world: a Michelin Star.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: People that put up Christmas decorations earlier are happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News