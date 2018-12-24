Here are some New Year’s events taking place in Napa Valley to ring in 2019.
Saturday, Dec. 29
— CIA at Copia —Getting ready for New Year’s Eve, the CIA at Copia hosts Pop! A Sparkling Wine Celebration, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29.
Tickets are $50 at eventbrite.com/e/pop-a-sparkling-wine-celebration-tickets-53102069720
This sparkling wine event features an eclectic selection of Champagnes and sparkling wines paired with hors d’oeuvres from CIA chefs. Your ticket includes admission, one glass of sparkling wine upon arrival, and tasting pours of the featured wines. Throughout the event sparkling wines will be available for sale by the glass and by the bottle – to drink on-site or take to-go.
Last Caravan will provide jazz music during the evening.
New Year’s Eve
— Acacia House at Las Alcobas serves a New Year’s Eve menu, “Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams,” that includes Dungeness crab, roasted halibut, duck breast and “Antique Beef.” A New Year’s Day brunch offers regular brunch items plus special additions like Avocado Benedict with Dungeness Crab Bearnaise, Chicken Schnitzel with Quail Eggs and Caviar, Country Ham Steak with Eggs and Home Fries, and a Medjool Date Shake. 1915 Main St., St. Helena, Call via Hangouts (707) 963-9004, lasalcobasnapavalley.com
— La Toque and Bank at The Westin Verasa Napa hosts its New Year’s Eve “Black & White Affair” with chef Ken Frank’s over-the-top decadent menu at La Toque. It begins with a Champagne reception and passed hors d’oeuvres followed by a six-course dinner. The sommeliers will choose exceptional wines from the Grand Award-winning cellar to offer as pairings for the evening. After dinner, guests can retire to the La Toque terrace for after-dinner beverages and mignardises or join the party at BANK Café & Bar to ring in the New Year.
La Toque’s gala reception begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $350 per person, which includes valet parking, champagne reception, six-course dinner, an after-dinner beverage, admission to the Black & White Affair at BANK Café & Bar, Champagne toast at midnight, and all service charges and sales tax.
For New Year’s Eve, BANK Café & Bar will transform into a lively dance party. Guests will enjoy a selection of petite sweet bites while they dance the night away. Just before the stroke of midnight, The Westin Verasa Napa will break out the Champagne to countdown to 2019 with a celebratory toast.
BANK’s Black & White Affair is 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $75. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress in their finest black and white attire.
Tickets for both events can be purchased at www.exploretock.com/latoque. The Wesin Verasa is at 1314 McKinstry St., Napa.
— Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, at 1260 First St., will ring in the the New Year with a decadent fête spanning three floors with live music, casino games, expansive food stations, passed hors d’oeuvres, and flowing Champagne. Event tickets range from $150 to $350. The event is 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Information is at charliepalmersteak.com.
The restaurant will also be open for breakfast and lunch on New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, it will serve brunch from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner during regular hours.
— Goose & Gander in St. Helena holds its annual New Year’s Eve Speakeasy Dec. 31 with cocktails and ragtime music provided by Bob Ringwald. There are two dinner seatings; 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., with dancing with DJ Rotten Robbie at the after party. Goose and Gander is at 1245 Spring St., St Helena, 967-8779, www.goosegander.com
— Blue Note Napa welcomes jazz/funk superstar Brian Culbertson New Year’s Eve performances. Packages include a private solo performance by Brian in the Blue Note Napa; a special multi-course New Year’s Eve dinner prepared by Executive Chef Quentin Garcia; and a blow-out New Year’s Eve Ball with Brian and his entire band upstairs in the JaM Cellars Ballroom. Some packages. More information is at bluenotenapa.com.
— The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa offers several options for dinner, including dinners in the Estate Cave with Trinitas Cellars and a “Taste of the World” dinner and buffet in the Meritage Ballroom. Both dinners conclude with the annual ballroom celebration with a midnight sparkling toast and balloon drop. Siena at the Meritage will also offer at New Year’s Day brunch. meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort
— Silverado Resort and Spa offers two options for New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Eve at the Mansion begins at 9 p.m. and includes DJ entertainment and dancing, a midnight balloon drop, sparkling wine toast and party favors. The New Year’s Eve Dinner at the The Grill runs from 3 to 9 p.m., and features four courses and complimentary admission to the Mansion party. To learn more, visit silveradoresort.com.