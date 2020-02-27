15 Northern California wine, whiskey and beer festivals in March and beyond

St. Patrick’s Day Beer Crawl

1-5 p.m. March 14, downtown Benicia. Sample craft beers inside participating businesses. Tickets $25-$35. www.beniciamainstreet.org

Half Moon Bay Wine & Cheese Tasting

3-6 p.m. March 14, 26, 421 Main St., Half Moon Bay. This winemaker tasting series features Mayacamas Vineyards and Hirsch Vineyards on March 14; Ghost Block Wine will be featured on March 26. hmbwineandcheese.com

St. Patrick’s Day Brew Crawl

5-8 p.m. March 14, downtown Pleasanton. Sample craft beers and ciders at more than 25 locations and enjoy tasty bites along the way. Check in at the Museum on Main, 603 Main St. Tickets $40-$45. www.pleasantondowntown.net

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

7-11 p.m. March 17, meet at Heinold’s first and Last Chance Saloon, 48 Webster St., Oakland. Then check out some old favorites and new establishments at Jack London Square. $10. http://bit.ly/2UIRRnK

Shamrocks and Shenanigans 2020

6-11 p.m. March 21, Benicia City Clock Tower, 1189 Washington St., Benicia.