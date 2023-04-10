The Oxford English dictionary defines "nosh," as a noun in British use, meaning simply "food," while, as a verb, it is "eating with enthusiasm." "Nosh" from the Yiddish verb, generally means "to snack."

One way or another, it conveys a degree of pleasure and satisfaction, which is what we found at Nosh Napa, a little breakfast and lunch spot tucked away in the Silverado Shopping Plaza (near Nob Hill grocery) on Trancas Street in Napa.

The husband and wife team of Juan Carlos and Victoria Alcosta opened Nosh Napa last November, creating a menu that blends Mexican and American favorites. The menu does look homey, with choices like omelets and chilaquiles, hamburgers and tacos.

It's when your order arrives that you realize — Wow, something special is going on here: Beautifully composed plates with splashes of color from fresh and pickled veggies and house-made relish, superb bread, and a myriad of other special touches add up to an exceptional experience.

"We want to cook food the way we would cook for our family," Victoria Alcosta said.

And also the way they cooked for guests at Meadowood Resort where the couple met and married.

Victoria was a student at the San Francisco Culinary Academy when an externship took her to work at Chez TJ in Mountain View, where Christopher Kostow, in his first head chef job, was aiming for excellence.

"We got one, then two Michelin stars," Victoria said. "It was pretty exciting."

When Kostow headed north to Napa Valley to take a job at Meadowood, he invited key members of his team to come along, including Victoria. She worked in the kitchen of the Restaurant at Meadowood, which became, under Kostow's leadership, one of the valley's two restaurants to garner three Michelin stars.

Juan Carlos was already there when Victoria arrived. A native of Vera Cruz, Mexico, he was working in special events. They married and had a daughter and after taking a year off, Victoria returned to Meadowood to be in change of the culinary program for the grill, the spa and the pool.

"We were all working hard to get the five-star rating," she said. "And we did."

Then came the pandemic. Juan Carlos was laid off first; Victoria stayed on to prepare staff meals until the late-summer wildfires swept through Meadowood.

Both unemployed, they decided to start a catering company, Moss & Vine Events. Juan Carlos prepped the foods in a commercial kitchen in Napa, but as the world opened up again after the pandemic, their catering business was increasingly in demand. They decided their next step would be to open a café, where they could also prepare foods for Moss & Vine.

"We wanted a neighborhood place for locals," Victoria said.

When Fresh A-Mex closed at Silverado Plaza, they found their spot. They renovated the space, painting it pale lavender, green and cream, adding plants and art works.

They devised a schedule, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., which would allow them to juggle parenting with the demanding culinary world. One of them takes their daughter to school in the morning, and they close in time to collect her and go home. Typically Victoria is at the café, while Juan Carlos works as sous chef at Darioush Winery. He is at Nosh on his days off.

"(Darioush) is the best place I have ever worked," he said. "They have been so supportive of us here (at Nosh)." Owner Darioush Saledi and his wife have come in to dine, he said, and had been very complimentary.

In addition, he and his brother are continuing the catering business.

Do they ever get tired? "We love what we are doing," Victoria said.

The menu

Breakfast, served from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., has extensive choices, both American classics and Mexican favorites.

Buttermilk pancakes ($16) are served with seasonal fresh fruit and vanilla crème fraîche. Avocado toast ($14) comes with soft eggs, pickled onions and a dusting of chili flakes. Eggs Benedict ($18) is served on Model Bakery's famous English muffins, with a choice of protein or sautéed mushrooms and — a great variation — fingerling potatoes.

These potatoes, lightly oiled and salted, are also available as a side ($6) as well as an accompaniment to the omelets and other egg dishes. The Nosh omelet ($16) has sautéed maitake mushrooms, baby kale, avocado and Jack cheese. The "American omelet" ($16) is made with cherry tomatoes, ham, and cheddar cheese. There is also an option of a traditional two-egg breakfast ($14).

From the Mexican menu, Huevos Rancheros ($16), with two eggs on a base of black beans on a tostada, is topped with a queso fresco and spicy yogurt salsa. The chilaquiles ($14), made with two eggs, tortilla chips, tomatillo sauce and queso fresco, gets this special salsa too. A breakfast burrito ($16) is made with a protein (bacon, turkey bacon, ham, pork or chicken sausage) or mushrooms.

On the lighter side, they serve yogurt with berries and granola ($12) and Vera Cruz specialty, valdovan ($6). These turnover-style pastries are filled with a choice of pineapple, Nutella and berries, ham and cheese, or mushroom and Jack cheese.

"I grew up with these," Juan Carlos said. "I really wanted them on the menu."

Lunch items are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the variety ranges from tacos (handmade tacos, al pastor, chicken or steak, $5) and Baja-style fish ($8) or mushroom tacos ($5) to all beef hotdogs with French fries or a salad ($12). Empanadas ($6) are filled with a choice of Oaxaca cheese, Chicken Tinga or marinated steak.

Super fresh salads include a kale Caesar ($10) or a chopped salad ($18) with grilled chicken, egg, bacon, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado and Dijon mustard dressing.

Lunch burritos ($12), black bean dip with avocado, cheese, spicy yogurt and chips ($12) and that kids' favorite, chicken strips (buttermilk-brined and hand-breaded) ($16, with fries or a salad) are other choices.

There are also two heartier choices: a Cubano sandwich ($20), with roasted pork and Black Forest ham, and a cheeseburger ($18) on a brioche bun; both are served with salads or fries.

Based on my experiences thus far, I am sure they will be wonderful, but thus far, each time I've intended to order one or the other, I've gotten distracted by the volovans, empanadas and those great potatoes.

I will just have to go back again.

Nosh Napa is at 641 Trancas St., Napa. For more information, call 707-226-1950 or visit noshnapa.com.