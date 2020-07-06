NVC Community Cooking classes offered online this month

Perfect Pizza at Home

Tired of sad homemade pizza with a soggy bottom and crust that’s not quite right? Learn how to make the perfect pizza dough and bake your own pizza right at home along with Corsino. You will learn about baking on the grill, in your oven and how to make it work with what you already have at home.

How to Taste What We Eat & Drink for Adults, Teens & Tweens

Participants will learn what a flavor is and how to identify aromas – even stinky ones. Then we’ll figure out how to put things together so they taste good to you because – don’t tell the chef – not everyone likes the exact same thing. How fun will it be to learn how to say, nicely, things like, “I believe this lemonade is a little too sour for my taste.” Or “Do you think this broccoli could use more salt?” These are the types of lessons we learn about ourselves that will last a lifetime, and a more delicious one at that!