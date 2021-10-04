October at the Napa Farmers Market

Fall has officially arrived, and we are getting into the spirit at the Napa Farmers Market. Halloween is my favorite holiday, but last year during the pandemic I didn’t have extra energy to muster up much enthusiasm for the occasion. This year I’m feeling recharged and ready: the decorations at home are already up and I’m working on my shopping list of treats from the market.

Mark your calendars: Saturday, Oct. 30 is our annual Halloween Market. Dress in your spooky best and take a selfie at our Haunted Photo Booth, located near the corner of Pearl and Yajome Street. Show off your costume and all ages will be entered into a drawing for frighteningly fabulous prizes! Don’t forget to vote for your favorite farmers or vendor costume and help them win a free stall fee.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Fall is also the start of flu season. We are very excited to announce that St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Program will have free flu (influenza) vaccine, in addition to COVID vaccines (all three types). Anyone who receives the COVID vaccine will get $10 Market Bucks: good for anything at the market. The mobile clinic will be at the market Saturday, Oct.9 and Tuesday, Oct 19.

October’s Harvest of the Month featured fruit are apples. At one time there were more than 16,000 types of apples grown in the US.