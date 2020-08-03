Olive & Hay: An Italian escape in Napa

In the sides and salads department, Mejia has kept one of the most popular dishes on the menu, his Big Italian Salad, ($16) an enormous serving for at least two of lettuce and chicory with seasonal vegetables, marinated artichokes and beans, and salami.

It’s the dressing that intrigues people — what is this flavor, that is both fresh and familiar? Mejia explains that he devoted hours to getting the herbs and seasonings just right to recreate his version of the that bottled Italian dressing, considerably improved with his choices of ingredients, but still a flash from the past, if that happens to be the salad dressing your parents liked.

They are also offering a seasonal heirloom tomato salad ($15) and burrata with summer squash, grilled bread and a squash blossom ($14). Eggplant Parmesan is ($11) a side of garlic-parmesan fries is $10, and highly recommended is the giant house-made meatball ($17).

Desserts are the classic tiramisu ($10), gelato ($6) and a local stone fruit, macerated and served on an olive oil cake ($11).

The wine list is excellent and comprises mostly Napa-Sonoma-Mendocino wines as well as beers and cocktails.