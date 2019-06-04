{{featured_button_text}}
Calenda exterior

Yountville’s newest Thomas Keller-owned restaurant, La Calenda was added to the 2019 Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants, indicating restaurants of good value for diners.  

 TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Michelin released its star awards in the 2019 Michelin Guide California, the first statewide guide that includes Los Angeles. The 2019 Michelin Guide California selection includes seven restaurants with three stars, 14 restaurants with two stars and 69 restaurants with one star.

California is now home to 657 restaurants that are listed in the guide as one, two, and three-star restaurants, as well as their Bib Gourmand listings for restaurants Michelin considers to be good value for diners.

As far as Napa Valley is concerned, there were few changes, except it added Thomas Keller's newest Yountville restaurant, La Calenda to the Bib Gourmand list, and dropped Two Birds, One Stone, which closed last year and reopened as Roadhouse 29.

Meadwood and the French Laundry retained their three stars, as did Single Thread in Healdsburg. Napa Valley still has no two star restaurants, but Kenzo, La Toque, Auberge du Soleil and Bouchon kept their one-star rating.  

Bib Gourmand listings include Ciccio, Cook St. Helena, Farmstead, Grace's Table, Gran Electrica, La Calenda, Oenotri and Redd Wood.

“Michelin is honored to reveal the 2019 star selection and to celebrate the talented California chefs and their teams included in the first statewide Guide in the U.S.,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides. “California’s trendsetting, laid-back and health-conscious culinary scene continues to boom, and as a result is an amazing showcase for the great local produce.”

The 2019 MICHELIN Guide California is available now in English, Spanish and Chinese at guide.michelin.com and will be available in print from major U.S. booksellers on June 6.

Three-Star Restaurants: “Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”

Atelier Crenn, San Francisco Marina, Dominique Crenn

Benu, San Francisco SoMa, Corey Lee

French Laundry, Yountville ( Thomas Keller

Manresa, South Bay Los Gatos David Kinch

Quince, San Francisco North Beach Michael Tusk

Restaurant at Meadowood, (The) Wine Country Napa Valley St. Helena Christopher Kostow

SingleThread Wine Country Sonoma Healdsburg Kyle Connaughton

Two-Star Restaurants: “Excellent cuisine, worth a detour”

Acquerello, San Francisco Nob Hill

Baumé, South Bay Palo Alto

Californios, San Francisco Mission

Campton Place, San Francisco Financial District NEW

Coi, San Francisco North Beach

Commis, East Bay Oakland

Lazy Bear, San Francisco Mission

n/naka, Los Angeles Westside NEW

Providence, Los Angeles Hollywood NEW

Saison San Francisco Soma NEW

Somni, Los Angeles Beverly Hills NEW

Sushi Ginza Onodera, Los Angeles Hollywood NEW

Urasawa, Los Angeles Beverly Hills NEW

Vespertine, Los Angeles Westside NEW

One-Star Restaurants: “A very good restaurant in its category”

Addison, San Diego NEW

Al's Place, San Francisco Mission

Angler, San Francisco SoMa NEW

Aster, *closed San Francisco Mission

Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford, Napa Valley

Aubergine, Monterey NEW

Bar Crenn, San Francisco Marina

Birdsong, San Francisco SoMa

Bistro Na’s, Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley NEW

Bouchon, Yountville, Napa Valley

Chez TJ, South Bay Mountain View

Commonwealth San Francisco Mission

CUT, Los Angeles Beverly Hills NEW

Dialogue, Los Angeles Santa Monica Bay NEW

Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant, Sonoma County, Forestville

Gary Danko, San Francisco, North Beach

Hana Re, Orange County, NEW

Harbor House, Elk (Wine Country) NEW

Hashiri, San Francisco, SoMa

Hayato, Los Angeles, Greater Downtown NEW

In Situ, San Francisco SoMa

jū-ni, San Francisco Civic Center

Kali, Los Angeles, Hollywood NEW

Kato, Los Angeles, Westside NEW

Keiko à Nob Hill, San Francisco, Nob Hill

Kenzo Napa, Napa

Kinjo, San Francisco, Nob Hill

Kin Khao, San Francisco Financial District

Kitchen (The), Sacramento NEW

La Toque, Napa

Le Comptoir, Los Angeles Greater Downtown NEW

Lord Stanley, San Francisco Nob Hill

Luce, San Francisco, SoMa

Madcap, Marin, San Anselmo

Madera Peninsula, Menlo Park

Madrona Manor, Healdsburg

Maude Los Angeles Beverly Hills NEW

Maum, Palo Alto NEW

Michael Mina, San Francisco, Financial District

Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco, Nob Hill

Mori Sushi, Los Angeles, Westside NEW

Mourad, San Francisco, SoMa

Nico, San Francisco Financial District

Nozawa Bar, Los Angeles Beverly Hills NEW

Octavia, San Francisco Marina

Omakase, San Francisco SoMa

Orsa & Winston, Los Angeles Greater Downtown NEW

Osteria Mozza, Los Angeles Hollywood NEW

Plumed Horse, South Bay Saratoga

Progress, (The) San Francisco Civic Center

Protégé, South Bay Palo Alto

Q Sushi, Los Angeles Greater Downtown NEW

Rasa, Burlingame

Rich Table, San Francisco Civic Center

Rustic Canyon, Los Angeles Santa Monica Bay NEW

Shibumi, Los Angeles Greater Downtown NEW

Shin Sushi, Los Angeles Ventura Boulevard NEW

Shunji, Los Angeles Westside NEW

Sons & Daughters, San Francisco Nob Hill

Sorrel, San Francisco Marina NEW

SPQR, San Francisco Marina

Spruce, San Francisco Marina

State Bird Provisions, San Francisco Civic Center

Sushi Yoshizumi, Peninsula San Mateo

Taco Maria, Orange County NEW

Trois Mec, Los Angeles Hollywood NEW

The Village Pub,  Peninsula Woodside

Wako, San Francisco Richmond & Sunset

Wakuriya, San Mateo

