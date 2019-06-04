HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Michelin released its star awards in the 2019 Michelin Guide California, the first statewide guide that includes Los Angeles. The 2019 Michelin Guide California selection includes seven restaurants with three stars, 14 restaurants with two stars and 69 restaurants with one star.
California is now home to 657 restaurants that are listed in the guide as one, two, and three-star restaurants, as well as their Bib Gourmand listings for restaurants Michelin considers to be good value for diners.
As far as Napa Valley is concerned, there were few changes, except it added Thomas Keller's newest Yountville restaurant, La Calenda to the Bib Gourmand list, and dropped Two Birds, One Stone, which closed last year and reopened as Roadhouse 29.
Meadwood and the French Laundry retained their three stars, as did Single Thread in Healdsburg. Napa Valley still has no two star restaurants, but Kenzo, La Toque, Auberge du Soleil and Bouchon kept their one-star rating.
Bib Gourmand listings include Ciccio, Cook St. Helena, Farmstead, Grace's Table, Gran Electrica, La Calenda, Oenotri and Redd Wood.
“Michelin is honored to reveal the 2019 star selection and to celebrate the talented California chefs and their teams included in the first statewide Guide in the U.S.,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides. “California’s trendsetting, laid-back and health-conscious culinary scene continues to boom, and as a result is an amazing showcase for the great local produce.”
The 2019 MICHELIN Guide California is available now in English, Spanish and Chinese at guide.michelin.com and will be available in print from major U.S. booksellers on June 6.
Three-Star Restaurants: “Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”
Atelier Crenn, San Francisco Marina, Dominique Crenn
Benu, San Francisco SoMa, Corey Lee
French Laundry, Yountville ( Thomas Keller
Manresa, South Bay Los Gatos David Kinch
Quince, San Francisco North Beach Michael Tusk
Restaurant at Meadowood, (The) Wine Country Napa Valley St. Helena Christopher Kostow
SingleThread Wine Country Sonoma Healdsburg Kyle Connaughton
Two-Star Restaurants: “Excellent cuisine, worth a detour”
Acquerello, San Francisco Nob Hill
Baumé, South Bay Palo Alto
Californios, San Francisco Mission
Campton Place, San Francisco Financial District NEW
Coi, San Francisco North Beach
Commis, East Bay Oakland
Lazy Bear, San Francisco Mission
n/naka, Los Angeles Westside NEW
Providence, Los Angeles Hollywood NEW
Saison San Francisco Soma NEW
Somni, Los Angeles Beverly Hills NEW
Sushi Ginza Onodera, Los Angeles Hollywood NEW
Urasawa, Los Angeles Beverly Hills NEW
Vespertine, Los Angeles Westside NEW
One-Star Restaurants: “A very good restaurant in its category”
Addison, San Diego NEW
Al's Place, San Francisco Mission
Angler, San Francisco SoMa NEW
Aster, *closed San Francisco Mission
Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford, Napa Valley
Aubergine, Monterey NEW
Bar Crenn, San Francisco Marina
Birdsong, San Francisco SoMa
Bistro Na’s, Los Angeles San Gabriel Valley NEW
Bouchon, Yountville, Napa Valley
Chez TJ, South Bay Mountain View
Commonwealth San Francisco Mission
CUT, Los Angeles Beverly Hills NEW
Dialogue, Los Angeles Santa Monica Bay NEW
Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant, Sonoma County, Forestville
Gary Danko, San Francisco, North Beach
Hana Re, Orange County, NEW
Harbor House, Elk (Wine Country) NEW
Hashiri, San Francisco, SoMa
Hayato, Los Angeles, Greater Downtown NEW
In Situ, San Francisco SoMa
jū-ni, San Francisco Civic Center
Kali, Los Angeles, Hollywood NEW
Kato, Los Angeles, Westside NEW
Keiko à Nob Hill, San Francisco, Nob Hill
Kenzo Napa, Napa
Kinjo, San Francisco, Nob Hill
Kin Khao, San Francisco Financial District
Kitchen (The), Sacramento NEW
La Toque, Napa
Le Comptoir, Los Angeles Greater Downtown NEW
Lord Stanley, San Francisco Nob Hill
Luce, San Francisco, SoMa
Madcap, Marin, San Anselmo
Madera Peninsula, Menlo Park
Madrona Manor, Healdsburg
Maude Los Angeles Beverly Hills NEW
Maum, Palo Alto NEW
Michael Mina, San Francisco, Financial District
Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco, Nob Hill
Mori Sushi, Los Angeles, Westside NEW
Mourad, San Francisco, SoMa
Nico, San Francisco Financial District
Nozawa Bar, Los Angeles Beverly Hills NEW
Octavia, San Francisco Marina
Omakase, San Francisco SoMa
Orsa & Winston, Los Angeles Greater Downtown NEW
Osteria Mozza, Los Angeles Hollywood NEW
Plumed Horse, South Bay Saratoga
Progress, (The) San Francisco Civic Center
Protégé, South Bay Palo Alto
Q Sushi, Los Angeles Greater Downtown NEW
Rasa, Burlingame
Rich Table, San Francisco Civic Center
Rustic Canyon, Los Angeles Santa Monica Bay NEW
Shibumi, Los Angeles Greater Downtown NEW
Shin Sushi, Los Angeles Ventura Boulevard NEW
Shunji, Los Angeles Westside NEW
Sons & Daughters, San Francisco Nob Hill
Sorrel, San Francisco Marina NEW
SPQR, San Francisco Marina
Spruce, San Francisco Marina
State Bird Provisions, San Francisco Civic Center
Sushi Yoshizumi, Peninsula San Mateo
Taco Maria, Orange County NEW
Trois Mec, Los Angeles Hollywood NEW
The Village Pub, Peninsula Woodside
Wako, San Francisco Richmond & Sunset
Wakuriya, San Mateo