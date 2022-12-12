OpenTable names two Napa restaurants among 'most beloved' in U.S.

On the heels of the recent 2022 Michelin Guide announcements, restaurant reservation service OpenTable has released some accolades of its own. A total of five Bay Area restaurants made OpenTable's list of "Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America" for this year.

Two of the local restaurants honored are in Napa County: Italian restaurant Bistro Don Giovanni in Napa and French eatery Bistro Jeanty in Yountville.

The other three eateries, all in San Francisco, are the old-school red meat institution House of Prime Rib, upscale Greek restaurant Kokkari Estiatorio and waterfront Peruvian spot La Mar Cebicheria Peruana.

OpenTable generated its list from more than 13 million reviews on its site between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022 — reviews that can only be written by diners who book reservations via OpenTable. A restaurant's overall score is determined by "overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating," according to a news release.

House of Prime Rib, which inspires such fervent devotion at least one diner has gotten a tattoo of the logo, has five stars and more than 13,300 reviews on OpenTable.

"Always excellent prime rib. Always great service. We have celebrated our Birthdays there every year for the last 34 years," raved one OpenTable reviewer.

California was the state with the most restaurants on the Top 100 list, with a total of 21 across Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and other cities.

