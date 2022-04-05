Oxbow Public Market supports Ukrainian food relief on April 6

Oxbow Public Market in Napa and its merchants will support Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen (WCK) and his work feeding those affected by the war in Ukraine by donating a portion of market sales on Wednesday, April 6.

Several market merchants will donate a percentage of sales, and the market will match part of the sales total to WCK.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Merchants participating include Anette’s Chocolates, Bar Lucia, C Casa, Gott’s Roadside, Eiko’s at Oxbow, El Porteño Empanadas, Hog Island Oyster Bar, Hudson Greens & Goods, Kara’s Cupcakes, Live Fire Pizza, Loveski Deli, Napa Bookmine, Oxbow Cheese & Wine Merchant, The Fatted Calf, The Model Bakery, Ritual Coffee Roasters and Whole Spice. In addition, Fieldwork Brewing Company will be creating a special beer and donating 100% of proceeds from its sales.

Millions of Ukrainians continue to flee the country or relocate west to the city of Lviv. In response, WCK is rapidly expanding its #ChefsForUkraine response to distribute food, including hot, fresh meals in five countries.

WCK has recently opened a kitchen and food supply depot in Poland, on the border with Ukraine, and has multiple warehouses active in Lviv where trucks are filled with food to head east reaching cities like Odessa and Mykolayiv. They are also supporting more restaurants to serve meals in Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv and Kyiv, which remain under attack.

In addition to the merchants’ donations, visitors to the market can learn more and donate directly to WCK. For those unable to visit in person on April 6, donations may be made directly through donate.wck.org.

Oxbow Public Market is at 610 and 644 First Street in downtown Napa. Info, www.oxbowpublicmarket.com.

Russian and Ukrainian ballet stars dance for peace As foreign outrage mounted over evidence of possible executions and other atrocities by Russian forces in Ukraine, world renowned ballet dance…