Last Thursday my 5-year-old son, Albie, and I decided to take a sunset walk around the farm before bedtime. Sunset is my favorite time of the day on the farm, when all the plants and insects are still “awake,” but the temperatures drop, and you can feel everyone preparing for a night of rest.

Although it cooled off this week, last week brought us a string of 95-plus degree days that gave our summer crops a jump start. Albie and I walked through the field naming all the crops as we went … lettuce, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, summer squash, melons, tomatillos, etc. For a 5-year-old he’s pretty good at identifying plants. I also brought on our walk a harvest knife and gloves, knowing that the summer squash plants had a few fruit ready to pick.

As we walked through the summer squash plants, I taught Albie to gently cut off some of the fruit or pinch them off the vine, depending on the variety. I taught him at what size they are too small and at what size they are too big. For every plant he asked me, “Is that one ready?” and by the end of the bed he could almost spot the fruit ready to harvest.

After we harvested squash, we walked through the lettuce rows, where he proceeded to grab leaves at random and snack on them as we went. In a few weeks I am sure our sunset walks will mostly keep us in the cherry tomato aisles, where Albie can spend hours snacking on Sungolds. In fact, he already knows to grab a few basil leaves in the basil bed before heading to the tomatoes!

I have no expectation that Albie will be a helpful contributor to harvesting and cultivating plants this summer season, but involving him in our farm is one of the most important benefits to having a family farm. For all the long hours Albie’s dad and I spend farming or doing that last-minute-but-crucial task before the day is done, there are also these quiet and slow moments when he can discover why we love to farm.

I learned that the most important part of parenting is just showing up for your kid and being present. But in the rush to get things done efficiently and well, sometimes that means separating our children from our work or household chores. If we take the time to show our kids what we do and let them try it out for themselves, then they can learn and appreciate. So be it in your farm, garden, or even in your kitchen, I encourage you all to let your kids join you. They may do it slowly, and they may even break a few figurative summer squash leaves in the process, but it is in these moments that both children and parents can learn from each other.

With that, I thought I would share an easy recipe to make with your kids, and with ingredients you can start to find at the Napa Farmers Market.

Summer Squash and Pine Nut Pasta

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

• 1.5 pounds of summer squash cut in thin rounds, preferably small-sized and a mix of varieties

• 1 small onion or 2 spring onions, diced

• 1 package of whole grain pasta (10-16 ounces)

• 2 tablespoons crème fraîche

• Olive oil

• 3 tablespoons pine nuts

• Fresh herbs (rosemary, basil, parsley, thyme, chives, etc.)

• Parmesan cheese

• Salt and pepper

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

1. Boil pasta according to package instructions. When done, drain and stir in crème fraîche.

2. While pasta is cooking, heat a large pan with olive oil. Add onions and cook over medium-high heat for 3 minutes.

3. Add squash to pan as well as salt. Cook another 4-7 minutes, stirring occasionally until squash is cooked to your texture preference. Personally, I like my squash browned and barely soft.

4. When squash is done, add pine nuts to hot pan and cook another 30 seconds.

5. Add squash mixture to pasta. Add more crème fraîche or olive oil to taste.

6. Serve with fresh herbs and grated Parmesan. Enjoy!

