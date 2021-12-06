Paul Franson, A Taste of the Valley: New in Napa Valley

Without the notice paid to Wilfred’s Tiki Lounge or the Barnhouse Napa Brews coffee shop, a number of restaurants and other food purveyors have quietly opened in Napa and upvalley.

Napa Barrel Project brewpub

Just down Clinton Street from the new coffee shop that sounds like a brewery is Napa Barrel Project, and in spite of the name, it’s a brewpub. An offshoot of popular Big Stump Brewery in Sacramento, it ages some of its beers in used Napa wine barrels.

It specializes in sour beers, which are the darlings of aficionados just as tannic IPAs have been. It also serves pizzas and other beer-friendly food in a rustic setting at 1040 Clinton St., Napa.

Petite Soleil, Sunshine Café, and North Spirits and Tapas

Also opening without much fanfare are a trio of projects from the folks at Fumé Bistro.

Petite Soleil is a breakfast and lunch spot at 1408 Cole St. in the seemingly cursed spot behind the Andaz that once held Lucy’s Café and a string of short-lived restaurants.

Its sister is Sunshine Café at 1540 Trancas next to Genova Deli.

Next to that is North Spirits and Tapas, which aims to be your neighborhood Cheers. It opens at 3 p.m. and serves small plates including some that look like a full dinner, all under $19.

Asian Fusion Café

Also out of downtown is Asian Fusion Café at 2555 Kilburn Ave. just south of the Napa Premium Outlets. The fare is standard Chinese-American, and I’d recommend it for takeout as it has zilch ambience. asian-fusion-cuisine.business.site.

NapaRio

Back through downtown to the Oxbow District is an intriguing new garden, home furnishings and clothing store, event space and future coffee shop and wine-tasting salon called NapaRio.

Not surprisingly, it’s on the Napa River in an old warehouse with a very nice patio on the river. It’s south of (behind) Filippi’s at 943 Water St, Napa.

It sounds like a nice place for an event of up to about 100 people. Check out the website for the neat drone footage. www.napario.com, 707-927-5825

Hal Yamashita

Also note that after its untimely opening just as COVID-19 hit, then a retreat to an industrial kitchen, Hal Yamashita has reopened at its original site at Main and Clinton streets.

Check the menu before heading that way as it changes often and some nights they only offer set menus (but also carryout). halnapa.com, (707) 699-1864

Regiis Ova Champagne and Caviar Lounge

Moving upvalley, Regiis Ova Champagne and Caviar Lounge has gotten a lot of attention, if not so much locally. It’s Thomas Keller’s newest venture in the old Redd and serves what the name suggests with complementary offerings.

Keller is part owner of the caviar brand and the building, and the word is that he created the pop up to maintain the restaurant’s permit, but it looks as if -- like Ad Hoc next door, which opened as a temporary idea -- it may be around for a bit. And yes, you can spend your inheritance there, but don’t have to. Some of the offerings are reasonable (for Napa).

The address is 6480 Washington St., Yountville www.regiisova.com

Crisp Kitchen & Juice

Up in St. Helena, chef Annette Shafer has opened Crisp Kitchen & Juice. I feel healthier just reading the menu. It offers items to go including an espresso bar until 4 p.m. 1111 Main St., St. Helena

The big news in Calistoga is Fleetwood and Truss at the Four Seasons, but Tim Carl, who lives in mud bath city, has described them well for the Register.

Next week: Some upcoming projects of interest.

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter, NapaLife, www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com.