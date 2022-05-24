Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: A new chef at Charter Oak

Eddie Lee becomes executive chef at Charter Oak

Eddie Lee is the new executive chef at the Charter Oak in St. Helena.

Lee arrived with his family in Cupertino from Seoul, South Korea, when he was 13. When he was growing up, his mother often shared preparation of traditional Korean dishes with him.

He studied business at UC Santa Cruz, but really was drawn to the culinary world. He attended the Institute of Culinary Education in New York, then externed at Eleven Madison Park, where he was offered his first culinary position.

In 2012, he became the sous chef of the Lobby at the Peninsula Hotel in Chicago. He next became chef de cuisine at Boka and Somerset and then was culinary director for Boka Restaurant Group.

In 2021, Lee returned to South Korea to deepen his understanding of Korean cuisine in the Buddhist Baegyangsa Temple. When he returned to California, he joined Charter Oak.

Charter Oak has been open five years. Christopher Kostow of Meadowood is chef/owner. The opening chef was Katianna Hong, then came David Guilloty and executive chef Curtis de Fede.

De Fede was the chef-owner of the popular Miminashi restaurant in Napa until the pandemic shut it down; there are rumors that he is working on a new project.

Kostow also recently opened Loveski Deli at the Oxbow Public Market and awaits the rebuilding of the Restaurant at Meadowood after the fire in 2020.

The Charter Oak, 1050 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena, www.thecharteroak.com, 707-302-6996

ArBaretum cocktail lounge opens

The ArBaretum cocktail lounge has opened in downtown Napa at First and Coombs in what was most recently Calamity Jane’s western shop.

It will serve food but emphasizes cocktails, many made with spirits and flavorings from owner Arthur Hartunian’s Napa Valley Distillery on Stockton Street at Highway 29.

Hartunian also owns Napastäk gourmet shop down First Street and an outlet for his products in the Oxbow Public Market.

Food service is limited now, but they will offer pizza and snacks to accompany the drinks.

This being Napa Valley, they will also offer wine and beer as well as spirits and cocktails.

They will have music at times.

It’s open from 12:30 to 9:30 Monday to Thursday, until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The ArBaretum cocktail lounge, 1149 First St., Napa, 707-265-6272

And while they’re getting settled, Napa Valley Distillery’s Hollywood Room on Stockton is closed temporarily.

BottleRock's culinary delights

Though I doubt that anyone would pay hundreds of dollars to attend BottleRock this weekend just for the food and drinks, its food trucks and vendors will convince any attendee that they’re not in Kansas anymore.

They include the cream of Napa Valley, like Cole's Chop House, which will be serving New York steak sandwiches for $17 ($24 with truffled parmesan fries) and freshly squeezed lemonade for $6.

The most unusual offering might be pigs ears from Press restaurant, but I understand these were extremely popular last year.

The new Loveski Deli will sell its Den Dog (beef hot dog, sambal mayo, Thai vinaigrette, fried onions) for $16, and their Loveski fries, which they tried out at last September's BottleRock, were such a hit, they are bringing them back. The crinkle-cut fries with crispy pastrami, cheese sauce and jalapenos are $18. If you need a low-budget item, Loveski is also selling pickles ($3).

Other Napa Valley restaurants include Mustards Grill, La Toque, Oenotri, Morimoto Napa, Press Restaurant, Goose & Gander, Compline Restaurant, Bounty Hunter Smokin’ BBQ, Ristorante Allegria, Tarla Grill, Boon Fly Café, Zuzu, Taqueria Rosita, Il Posto Trattoria, Napa Sport, JAX White Mule Diner and Empress M, as well as Monday Bakery, Vintage Sweet Shoppe and Sweetie Pies.

Out of the valley places include William Tell House and HopMonk Tavern.

JaM Cellars is the presenting sponsor and even has its own stage and cabaña. Other wines include some of the best in Napa Valley, including Caymus Vineyards, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Miner Family Winery, Emmolo Wines, Schramsberg Vineyards, Stags' Leap Winery, Flora Springs, Robert Mondavi Winery, Mumm Napa, Laird Family Estate, Foley Johnson Winery, Bonita Bonita, Smith Devereux, Oberon Wines, Art House Wines, Anarchist Wine Co. and JustPink, plus the popular Prisoner.

Oddly, the beers are mostly mass-market brands, none from Napa, and of course, spirits from Napa Valley are slim pickings but a hot festival like BottleRock is a major target for beer and spirits companies anyway.

Chefs Marcus Samuelsson, Roy Choi, Andrew Zimmern, Gail Simmons, Aarón Sánchez and Michael Mina will join musical headliners P!nk, Twenty One Pilots, Luke Combs, E-40 and Too $hort and others on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage.

Other culinary stars appearing on the stage include Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, Todd English, Matt Horn, Aaron May, Tiffani Thiessen, Amirah Kassem, Adam Sobel and Belle English.

Friday and Saturday tickets are available at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com. For other sold-out tickets, visit BottleRock’s official ticket exchange, Lyte.

Napa Lounge holds a belated grand opening

Napa Lounge, a sports bar at the entrance the Napa Commons, the business park around the Meritage, has just held its grand opening celebration, although it’s been open since at least November. That was a re-opening, however.

Among its attractions is a golf simulator you can rent to improve your swing.

A food truck often hangs out in front, too.

Napa Lounge, 902 Enterprise Way, Ste D, Napa, thenapalounge.com, 707-637-4258

The Q to open downtown the first week in June

The Q will be opening at the former Gran Eléctrica spot at 1313 Main St. in downtown Napa in the first week in June.

Its last day serving in Bel Aire Plaza was last Thursday.

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife (www.napalife.com). Request a copy from paul@napalife.com. Paul also joins Barry Martin for Wine Country Live on Thursday at about 7:30 a.m. on KVYN 99.3 FM or www.kvyn.com.