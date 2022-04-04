Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: Gran Eléctrica gives up

Napa's Gran Eléctrica restaurant has closed permanently. Owners Tamer Hamawi and Blair Scheibel reported in a Facebook post that though COVID-19 and fires posed challenges, it was lack of qualified employees that made them ultimately decide to close.

Q Restaurant and Bar in Bel Aire Plaza has confirmed that it has assumed the lease and will move to the Main Street location in the coming months.

Sip & Support World Central Kitchen

Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck will serve a Ukrainian-themed street food menu featuring dishes such as Chicken Kyiv, varenyky (Ukrainian stuffed dumplings) and borscht on Wednesday, April 6.

It will be a Sip & Support day benefiting World Central Kitchen, which is serving fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home and remaining in the country. Clif Family will donate 20% of revenue from orders at the food truck.

Clif Family Tasting Room, 709 Main St., St. Helena, www.cliffamilyfoodtruck.com.

Arbaretum cocktail bar delayed

The Arbaretum, Craft Cocktail Bar & Kitchen in the former Calamity Jane’s store at First and Coombs, has been delayed but will offer food as well as cocktails when it opens.

The eclectic food menu will feature small-plate items like Jamaican jerk chicken, deviled eggs and waffles for Sunday brunch.

The Arbaretum Craft Cocktail Bar & Kitchen, 1149 First St., 707-265-6272

Bel King India Grill makes it your way in AmCan

Bel King India Grill in American Canyon offers is offering Chipolte-like food choices with an Indian touch.

Choose a burrito, bowl or salad, then fill it with medium or spicy chicken tikka for $12.99 or gyro beef or Beyond Meat veg keema for $13.99

You get a classic tortilla or chipotle tortilla, jasmine rice or vegetable rice, black or pinto beans, vindaloo, tikka masala or korma sauce plus cucumbers, mango corn salsa and pickled onions.

Bel King India Grill, 5075 Main St., American Canyon, 707-980-7546

Wine Train's new executive chef

The Napa Valley Wine Train has a new executive chef, Rodrigo Cuadra.

Cuadra is a graduate of culinary arts from Johnson & Wales University. He honed his skills in Miami with chefs like Michelle Bernstein and Clay Conley, then worked as a sous chef for Thomas Keller and was executive chef at Silverado Resort.

Coffee to benefit Nimbus Arts

Napa Valley Coffee Roasting has partnered with Nimbus Arts to create the Nimbus Arts Creativity Blend, a mixture of Red Sea, Guatemalan and Sumatran beans.

You can buy a 12 oz. bag for $15.45 at either of their locations, 948 Main St., Napa or 1400 Oak Ave., St. Helena.

For each bag of Creativity Blend sold, 20% of sales will be donated to Nimbus Arts.

CIA Skills: Plant-Forward Mediterranean Cuisine at Copia

Learn about plant-forward Mediterranean food from the spice markets of North Africa to the fishing villages of coastal Spain at Copia on Friday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The tuition is $175 at www.culinary.edu.

Dinner Drivers take you there and back in your car

Dinner Drivers will meet you at your home, drive you in your car to a restaurant, wait for you there, then return you to your residence or hotel.

It has a 3-hour minimum at $50 per hour plus a tip. Go to www.dinnerdrivers.com for details.

Reserve the ride at book@dinnerdrivers.com or 707-418-0115.

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com.